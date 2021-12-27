Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Demand and supply, Factors influencing demand and supply, Price elasticity of supply

Champagne sparkles as low supply and fizzy demand boost prices

  • Draw a demand and supply diagram to explain why prices are rising for champagne

  • Explain one factor influencing demand

  • Explain one factor influencing supply

  • If harvests are good in 2022, discuss how this would affect the price elasticity of supply for champagne?

John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls

