This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Demand and supply, Factors influencing demand and supply, Price elasticity of supply

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Champagne sparkles as low supply and fizzy demand boost prices

Draw a demand and supply diagram to explain why prices are rising for champagne

Explain one factor influencing demand

Explain one factor influencing supply

If harvests are good in 2022, discuss how this would affect the price elasticity of supply for champagne?

John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls