Republicans feel the pinch on tax reform

Republicans on Wednesday will seek to convince Americans that they can deliver a populist tax cut for the middle class while staying true to their commitment to slash rates for business.

Ahead of a self-imposed deadline to reveal details of the plan, tax writers are caught between conflicting goals: lowering taxes for average families and for the super-rich; cutting corporate tax to 20 per cent; and containing an inevitable rise in the public deficit.

President Donald Trump has pitched the reform as a “middle class” tax cut. But his claim is hard to test because what the plan means for individuals is shrouded in secrecy, while the corporate cut — down from 35 per cent — is presented as clear and non-negotiable.

Worse still for working families, the hunt for money to pay for the business cut keeps returning to measures that would hurt individuals: limiting tax-free contributions to retirement savings; diluting incentives to buy a home, and ending the deduction of state tax from federal taxes.

Negotiations were still under way on Capitol Hill early this week as Kevin Brady, chair of the House ways and means committee, spearheads work on complex calculations to stay within the limits Congress set for the legislation — an increase in the deficit of no more than $1.5tn over 10 years.

According to economist Michael Feroli of JPMorgan Chase, lowering the top marginal corporate tax rate from 35 per cent to 20 per cent without offsetting changes elsewhere in the tax system could by itself lose $1.5tn over 10 years, leaving no fiscal room at all to cut personal taxes.

“Tax reform for corporate taxation is perhaps more urgently needed than reform on the individual side of the ledger,” says Earl Pomeroy, a former Democratic member of the House ways and means committee. “However, politics rewards the individual side and cares little about the corporate side. So the question is how do you provide something meaningful on the individual side that improves the political chances of passing reform.”

One option would be to finance cuts for middle-class families that are on five-figure salaries by raising taxes on the super-rich. But the ultra-wealthy remain a protected class for many Republicans.

Democrats predict that their opponents will instead try to extract money from the modestly well-off who earn a few hundred thousand dollars a year. “I think it’s a case of the billionaires picking on the millionaires,” says Mr Pomeroy.

On income tax, Republicans want to collapse today’s seven individual brackets down to three of 12, 25 and 35 per cent, but Steven Mnuchin, Treasury secretary, has signalled they are still considering the option of imposing a higher fourth rate on the rich.

Its impact on income distribution would depend crucially on where it is set in relation to the current top rate — 39.6 per cent — and on the income bands to which the new rates apply. None of those things have been announced.

Dan Donovan, a House Republican from New York, said: “Give us a chance to see where these tax brackets are . . . Chairman Brady said we will have more conversation, more debate. We await to see. We’re in a vacuum without seeing the details.”

Susan Collins, a moderate Republican senator who helped scupper her party’s efforts to reform Obamacare, said on Monday she was opposed to two breaks for the rich mooted by party leaders: cutting the individual rate below 39.6 per cent and repealing the estate tax.

Ending the estate or “death” tax — a 40 per cent levy on property worth more than $5.5m for individuals — would benefit only a few extremely wealthy families, but would rob the public purse of $270bn over a decade, according to Congress’s joint committee on taxation.

The White House has not talked much about the estate tax repeal. In its efforts to pitch the tax package as a boon to the middle class it has gone as far as putting out economic research arguing that corporate tax cuts would boost individuals’ wages.

A report by Mr Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers says the mooted cuts to corporation tax would lift average US household income by $4,000 — or under more optimistic assumptions, more than $9,000. The analysis has been disputed by a range of economists who see such wage effects as implausibly large.

More attention has gone to breaks Republicans have suggested taking away from individuals, beginning with people’s ability to deduct what they pay in state and local taxes from their federal taxable income. That has triggered a rebellion from Republicans in states with high taxes and high costs of living, led by New York, where many people rely on the deduction to make ends meet.

Lee Zeldin, a House Republican from New York, said on Monday: “I’m hoping that over the course of the next 24 or 48 hours I’m going to receive a detailed and specific proposal on major changes to that original proposal.”

Another controversial change would reduce the attractions of an individual deduction for mortgage interest payments, prompting the National Association of Home Builders, a lobby group, to declare at the weekend it would oppose the entire tax plan. Then there is the idea of capping tax-free contributions to 401(k) company retirement plans.

Such breaks do not always mean a lot to the very rich, or to people earning less than $60,000 a year, but they matter a great deal to those in between, says Elaine Kamarck, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “A lot of this stuff is going to come down to what do you do to hurt the upper middle class, not the middle class.”