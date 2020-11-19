Francis Moore Lappé’s groundbreaking 1971 book popularised the idea that food choices need to reflect environmental constraints. Yet sustainability remains a difficult rather than a default option for consumers. In the fourth audio feature for the FT’s sustainable food and agriculture special report, science and health reporter Anna Gross meets two experts with strong views on the history of and prospects for sustainable food: Marion Nestle, professor of nutrition, food studies and public health at New York University, and Polly Russell, British Library curator and History Cook columnist for FT Weekend Magazine