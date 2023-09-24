© Getty Images
Click to watch the video below and then answer the questions:

John Lewis warns of 2-year delay to turnaround plan

  • Assess two economic factors that have affected John Lewis’ turnaround strategy 

  • “Total group sales were £5.8bn in the six-month period, up 2 per cent year on year”. Calculate the value of sales for the previous year

  • Explain the likely price elasticity of demand for clothing and beauty lines at John Lewis 

  • Assess the importance of transformational leadership in returning John Lewis to ‘sustainable profits’

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

