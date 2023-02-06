Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article is part of the FT free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

The FT Film Capture: who’s looking after the children? explores online harm, regulation and responsibility. A list of further resources and advice:

5Rights Foundation: Demystifying the Age Appropriate Design Code

Barnado’s: online safety hub

Catch22: online harms

Internet matters: Helping parents keep their children safe online

NSPCC: Keeping children safe

The Social Switch Project: online harms research

UK Safer Internet Centre: young people’s views on reporting online harms

Video: Capture: who's looking after the children? | FT Film
