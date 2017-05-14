FT daily briefing

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

More than 1.3m computer systems are still vulnerable to infection by the cyber attack that swept across the world on Friday, paralysing hospitals, disrupting transport networks and immobilising businesses. So far, 200,000 computers across 150 countries are known to have been infected in the first wave of the WannaCry cyber attack, Europol, the European police agency, said on Sunday.

Government officials have warned of more potential attacks in the coming week. Here’s our explainer on what exactly WannaCry is and how it can be stopped and a timeline of the attack and how it spread from one unwitting user in Europe to 200,000 machines. Here’s our cyber attack survival guide — which you should read if you’ve been hacked (and even if you haven’t). Finally, security experts are hopeful that WannaCry will finally force authorities to start talking about co-ordinated action against ransomware. (FT, NYT)

In the news

China: champion of globalisation

At a summit attended by delegates from more than 100 countries, President Xi Jinping pledged $124bn for his new Silk Road plan, which promises billions in investment and trade benefits. China is looking to take advantage of the US’s protectionist turn. (Reuters, FT)

North Korea tests another missile

The latest test presented South Korea’s Moon Jae-in with his first foreign policy challenge and raised fears that Pyongyang may have developed a new kind of missile. US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley accused North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of being in a “state of paranoia” following the test. The White House called for increased sanctions. (NAR, FT, BBC, NYT)

Trump’s Comey crisis continues

Democrats criticised attorney-general Jeff Sessions for leading interviews for a new head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in spite of controversy over his own contacts with Russia and its alleged electoral meddling. The search for a new director is set to consume the White House the week after Donald Trump abruptly fired James Comey because of Mr Comey’s independence in the Russia probe, which Mr Trump has called a “charade”. Mr Trump has been accused of trying to quash the probe, actions which critics have called an obstruction of justice along the lines of Watergate. Meanwhile, former director of national intelligence James Clapper said that the country’s system of checks and balances was “under assault” by the White House. (FT, CBS, NYT)

Did Trump get outplayed by Beijing?

That’s the question on the mind of critics of the Trump administration’s first trade negotiation with China, which was announced Friday and marked a major de-escalation from Mr Trump’s tough talk on the campaign trail. Here’s Martin Wolf on the what the deal tells us about the future of global trade. (FT)

Merkel boosted in regional election

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives won a surprise victory on Sunday in regional elections in Germany’s most populous state, giving Europe’s most powerful leader a big boost in the run-up to national elections in September. (FT)

The day ahead

NTT

The Japanese telecoms operator has admitted that progress has been slow in growing overseas profits, and investors will watch closely when it outlines guidance for the new fiscal year. It’s one of many members of Japan Inc who may have been affected by a slowdown in China, labour shortages and the stronger yen. (NAR)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Europe’s new political divisions Emmanuel Macron’s victory in France brought hope of EU unity, but tensions are rising between the west and east and over the Balkan countries. Here’s a look at the major players shaping the new normal. Here’s Tony Barber on how the vision of a closer Europe is retreating to the core. (FT)

China’s GP crisis

Hospitals in China are notorious for their long queues, with scalpers hawking tickets to those wishing to jump the line. One of the reasons: China is suffering a massive shortage of primary care doctors. (Economist)

Not so old and in the way

Lucy Kellaway on ageism in the workplace: “To say that a 55-year-old (or 65-year-old, come to that) cannot muster the energy of a 25-year-old during working hours is not only outrageously ageist, it is almost certainly wrong. Yet nearly everyone seems to take it as fact.” (FT)

The challenges facing Hong Kong’s toy industry

With costs rising in China and the industry fragmenting amid technological advances and changing consumer tastes, Hong Kong’s toymakers are at risk of losing their decades-long role at the heart of the global toy industry. (FT)

How home ownership became the engine of American inequality

Pulitzer Prize-winning Harvard sociologist Matthew Desmond on how a tax code skewed toward the wealthy and upper middle class props up home prices and exacerbates the wealth gap. (NYT)

Video of the day

The week ahead

Veronica Kan-Dapaah looks at upcoming stories, including Japan's GDP growth, G20 health ministers meeting and the online retail market. (FT)