A year of government policy changes, and where next for the Liberal Democrats

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made yet another abrupt policy change this week to get pupils in England back to school. Are the wrong people in government making these decisions, and how much is the civil service at fault? Plus, we discuss the election of Ed Davey as the new leader of the Liberal Democrats and whether the party can reclaim the centre ground of British politics.





Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Laura Hughes, Robert Shrimsley and special guest Lib Dem MP Daisy Cooper. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer is Breen Turner and the editor Liam Nolan. Music by Metaphor Music.





Review clips: Parliament, Times Radio, BBC Newsnight

