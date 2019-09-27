Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The White House faced accusations of a cover-up on Thursday after the publication of a whistleblower complaint, Peloton traded below the company’s float price after the fitness equipment company went public on Thursday and Hollywood talent agency owner Endeavor shelved its plans to list. Plus, the FT’s Mehreen Khan explains what a decision by Europe’s highest court means for search engines and the “right to be forgotten” online.

