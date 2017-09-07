Ashmore shares fall on disappointing management fee figures

Ashmore’s shares suffered their biggest daily fall since the Brexit referendum more than a year ago after some investors focused on disappointing numbers in the emerging market fund manager’s annual results.

Key numbers on net management fees failed to meet market expectations, which largely prompted a 12.7 per cent fall in shares to 318.9p before making a partial recovery.

The slide was not helped by a share price that was considered too expensive by some analysts.

Although net management fees rose 13 per cent to £221.6m, the market had expected £231m.

The drop in shares was a sour note following a mostly robust set of results. Pre-tax profits rose 23 per cent to £206.2m in the year ending on June 30, compared with a market consensus of £200m.

Paul McGinnis, analyst at Shore Capital, said he was surprised by the magnitude of the share price fall. “It was maybe a slight overreaction, but we felt the shares were a bit too high in the first place, with our fair value currently set at 335p.”

He has pencilled in $6bn net inflows for the current financial year.

#fintechFT Email , weekly Keep up with the latest news, views and comment on digital disruption in financial services. weekly One-Click Sign Up to #fintechFT

Tom Shippey, Ashmore Group finance director, was relatively upbeat, although he sounded a note of caution about the pace of inflows since June given summer holidays and the US Labor Day break.

“We feel pretty good about life,” he said. “The momentum we saw throughout the financial year has been good. Some of that will carry over.”

The London-based asset manager has been on a firmer footing in the past few months, reporting a return to net inflows in the second half as investors switched money back into emerging markets this year.

It had faced headwinds following Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election and worries that he would introduce protectionist trade measures, in addition to concerns over the strength of Chinese economic growth and persistently low oil prices.

Ashmore reported a return to net inflows earlier this year for the first time since 2014, reporting $1.9bn for the year as a whole. Assets under management rose 12 per cent in the period to $58.7bn.

The asset manager has yet to make a final decision on how it will cover the cost of external analyst research as European directives under Mifid II loom. This will force fund managers to present clear budgets for research.

While the majority of asset managers who have made a decision have opted to cover the cost of research payments themselves, Mr Shippey said Ashmore was still locked in discussions over how they charge.

The total dividend for the year was held steady at 16.65p per share.