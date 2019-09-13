Kristalina Georgieva has an unusually vivid memory of where and when she opened her first proper bank account. It was 1987, she was 34 years old, and she had just arrived at the London School of Economics from her native Bulgaria, then under communist rule, as a British Council scholar. Around the corner from the university, in the heart of the city, was a bank where, late in life by western standards, she became a client, depositing her £361 grant and £21 she had brought with her from Bulgaria.

“Everything was so very new, and very different from what I had experienced before,” she said 30 years later.

Ms Georgieva’s tardy entry into the capitalist financial system did not prevent her from launching a career in the upper ranks of economic policymaking, spanning Washington and Brussels. Now she is set to manage the world’s lender of last resort. Barring any upset, in the coming weeks, Ms Georgieva will be selected by the board of the IMF as managing director, replacing Christine Lagarde, who has resigned from the post to lead the European Central Bank.

Ms Georgieva was championed for the job by Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and has won support from the rest of the EU, as well as tacit backing from the US, with no rivals emerging.

She could be in for a baptism of fire: a global economic slowdown, triggered by trade tensions, is under way, and there are serious pockets of distress in some emerging markets like Argentina, which has received a $57bn IMF bailout.

People who have worked with Ms Georgieva say she is tenacious and forthright — with a dash of humour and bonhomie that can win over sceptics. Like Ms Lagarde, she has astute political instincts and a capacity to craft consensus among different constituencies.

“I find her to be a remarkable person. She’s knowledgeable . . . hands-on. She doesn’t shy away from conflict but doesn’t seek it for its own sake,” says Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition commissioner, who worked alongside Ms Georgieva at the European Commission. “People liked her because she would say how she saw things in a specific concrete manner.”

Ms Georgieva had a relatively privileged upbringing in Sofia as the daughter of a civil engineer who supervised state road-building projects. Her father was the grandson of the celebrated 19th-century revolutionary Ivan Karshovski, a lawyer and journalist who took part in building the new Bulgarian state following independence from the Ottoman Empire.

But her adolescence became fraught after her father became severely ill, plunging the family into dire financial straits and teaching her some enduring lessons. “The tougher life is, the more you smile,” she told the Financial Times in 2017. “Panic? Would it help? No — it drove me to mature much faster.”

She studied political economy and sociology at the prestigious Karl Marx Higher Institute of Economics, graduating in 1976 and opted for an academic career. She completed a PhD thesis in 1986 on what was then a bold topic for an eastern European researcher: environmental policy and economic growth in the US.

Academic success led her to the LSE, and then the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, her springboard to the World Bank. But her tenure there ended abruptly with the dawn of José Manuel Barroso’s second term as Commission president. When the Bulgarian candidate for the commission fell through, Mr Barroso called Boyko Borisov, the Bulgarian prime minister, and Robert Zoellick, then World Bank president, and she was on a plane to Brussels.

“I immediately liked her,” Mr Barroso, now non-executive chairman at Goldman Sachs International, says. “She’s a good communicator, she’s a team builder . . . not the kind of technocratic profile sometimes associated with the IMF.”

Her first job at the Commission was to run the humanitarian aid portfolio, including responses to earthquakes in Haiti and Chile. Later, she was shifted to lead the one related to the EU budget.

“Budgets are complicated exercises, you have to balance views of 28 member states,” said Valdis Dombrovskis, vice-president of the Commission.

By late 2016, Ms Georgieva — who listens to Beethoven’s fifth symphony when she prepares for tough decisions or big fights — was ready for a new challenge. She campaigned unsuccessfully for the job of UN secretary-general and, by early 2017, was drafted back to the World Bank as its chief executive.

“When it was announced she was coming back, everybody felt it was a real coup,” says Karen Mathiasen, former acting executive director for the US at the bank.

Ms Georgieva proceeded to negotiate a $13bn capital increase for the institution, with the hard-fought agreement of Donald Trump’s White House. She has cemented a commitment to multilateralism at the bank, focusing on climate change, gender disparity and helping fragile states.

As she heads to the IMF, one top World Bank official questioned her suitability. “She doesn’t have the stature,” the official said. “She’s organised and keeps people happy — she’s a yes-person who will do what Macron, or whoever is powerful, wants.”

Others are content. “She will hit the ground running with huge knowledge of the finance ministers in the poorer part of the world, not just the G20,” said a senior bank insider.

The writers are the FT’s world trade editor and Greece correspondent. Additional reporting by Martin Dimitrov and Theodor Troev in Sofia