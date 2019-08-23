Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A harbinger of a recession, the yield on the two-year Treasury bill rose above that of the benchmark 10-year note again on Thursday as the world’s central bankers convened in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Plus, intensifying regulatory scrutiny of Facebook’s Libra digital currency has spooked some of the project’s early backers, and Brazil’s environment minister says the solution to illegal logging in the Amazon is to “monetise” it. Then, the FT’s Victor Mallet previews what might come out of this weekend’s G7 summit.

