Germany is on course to miss its self-declared target for defence spending in a development that threatens to trigger a new row with the US and raises further questions over Berlin’s military contribution to Nato.

The government of Angela Merkel agreed last year to raise the German military budget to 1.5 per cent of gross domestic product by 2024 — a marked increase but still short of the official Nato target of 2 per cent.

But the 1.5 per cent target is now under threat after Olaf Scholz, the Social Democrat (SPD) finance minister, rebuffed plans for an ambitious increase in military spending in the years ahead, citing a worsening economic outlook.

According to Mr Scholz’s framework budget plan for 2020-2023, which is due to be agreed in cabinet on Wednesday, military spending will fall significantly short of defence ministry demands.

A finance ministry official said on Monday that there would be a “notable increase” in the defence spending quota from 1.25 per cent of GDP last year to 1.37 per cent in 2020 but that it would fall in the following years, returning to 1.25 per cent by 2023. “In the next few years we will have to proceed cautiously,” the official said.

We told our allies we would spend 1.5 per cent of GDP. They accepted this — and now we are calling the target into question. The political signal this sends is terrible

Defence analysts and lawmakers from Ms Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union on Monday voiced alarm at the expected shortfall.

“We are running into a general credibility problem within Nato,” said Claudia Major, a defence analyst at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs. “We told our allies we would spend 1.5 per cent of GDP. They accepted this — and now we are calling the target into question. The political signal this sends is terrible.”

Henning Otte, a CDU member of parliament and his party’s defence spokesman, said: “We have to stand by our planned increase in defence spending . . . Our readiness to spend 1.5 per cent of GDP on defence, which we recently notified to Nato, is a minimum target. In future we will have to spend even more.”

The timing of Mr Scholz’s budget proposal is sensitive, coming ahead of next month’s Nato meeting in Washington to celebrate the alliance’s 70th anniversary. Recent Nato gatherings have been marred by angry spats over defence spending, with US president Donald Trump singling out Germany for particular criticism.

According to the latest calculation by Nato itself, Berlin spent 1.23 per cent of GDP on defence last year. Like all Nato members, Germany is officially committed to moving towards a figure of 2 per cent but has set itself 1.5 per cent as an interim target.

Ms Major said it was still possible to bring the defence budget back into line with the 1.5 per cent commitment, but expressed doubt that Berlin was willing to expend the political capital: “Of course it is still possible to reach the 1.5 per cent goal. But the message we are sending now is that we lack the political will to achieve that goal. And if we lack the political will now, why should we have the political will a year or two from now?”

The 1.5 per cent target was formally agreed last year between Germany’s ruling parties — including the centre-left SPD. But the latest budget controversy has sown doubt among CDU leaders over whether the SPD is truly committed to higher defence spending.

With a European election looming in May and four regional elections scheduled for 2019, some SPD leaders have made clear they see defence as a potentially rewarding campaign theme.

“Defence is one of the few issues where there is still a clear divide between the SPD and CDU,” said Ms Major. “It looks like the SPD . . . want to present themselves as a party of peace that is opposed to arms exports . . . and that resists Trump’s demands for higher defence spending.”