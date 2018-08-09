Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

The Luma art museum in Arles, France, is part of a new trend for billionaires. Rather than donating to an existing institution and having a new wing named after them, they are opting to build the whole thing themselves, John Gapper writes. They hire star architects — Frank Gehry in the case of Luma — and often convert old industrial spaces into new tourist magnets.

So far so good, John writes, but he finds it a pity that the institutions are so similar to one another. It makes the sensation of visiting modern art museums uncomfortably like the luxury industry. There are Louis Vuitton and Gucci flagship stores planted across prime shopping districts in Hong Kong, Los Angeles or Dubai. Now renovated warehouses and power stations have become the art world’s equivalent.

Janan Ganesh posits that US president Donald Trump does not fit into the traditional American foreign policy definition of an isolationist because his government is active to a fault. These things evade measurement, but it is unclear whether the American presence in the world, taken in the round, has retracted since the presidency of Barack Obama. The US has flinched from treaties and institutions, no doubt, while throwing itself into other modes of foreign policy.

David Gardner writes that Turkey's relationship with the west is deteriorating quickly. The US decision to sanction the Turkish justice and interior ministers last week was just the poisoned cherry on a rotting cake.

Stephanie Hare argues that the growing use of facial recognition technology and other biometric data poses a threat to civil liberties.

Frederick Studemann writes that Berlin has become more international and less edgy. Yes, there are still scores of graffiti-splattered cafés, challenging art galleries and bunkers of uncompromising techno, but the city's unique otherness has been lost.

Nicholas Johnson warns that megamergers are not a silver bullet for success. Sheer size will not fight off technological disruption. Instead companies must embrace new business models.

Global playing field is level but only for the west: letter from Robert H Wade, Professor of Global Political Economy, London School of Economics, UK

Dani Rodrik, in “Global trade needs rules that adapt to economic diversity”, misses an important point. […] The US and many European countries today use aggressive industrial policy to foster frontier industries and companies, much of it below the radar of public scrutiny. The US network of public laboratories and agencies (the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), and Germany’s giant development bank, KfW, are cases in point. […] The “global playing field” is “level” only from the perspective of the west.

In response to Retirees are not the only ones who need a break, MAC says:

It is true that there are many cultural and policy hurdles to overcome, but it is also true that the world is rapidly changing and having a proper debate on these issues today is key for the future.

How Dostoevsky’s Kirillov proclaimed self-will: letter from Jimmy Chen, London, UK

David Allen Green observes: “In the real world, the UK already has ultimate sovereignty. It was always an option to walk away from the EU. But the important thing about having the potential to quit is that you don’t do it just to show you can.” As an avid reader of Russian literature, I cannot help but be reminded of Kirillov in Dostoevsky’s Devils, a revolutionary nihilist who resolves to commit suicide to prove to himself that he can exercise free will. Kirillov succeeds brilliantly in proving his point but of course the consequences are severe.

