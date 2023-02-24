Nadia Parfan was travelling outside Ukraine when Russia invaded on February 24. Instead of remaining abroad, Parfan returned to her homeland, fearing isolation more than physical danger. She spoke with FT Weekend host Lilah Raptopoulos about a documentary she produced in partnership with the New Yorker, called “I Did Not Want to Make A War Film”. From a coffee shop in Kyiv, Parfan spoke to Lilah about making the film, life in Ukraine for civilians away from the front lines, and art as a form of resistance.

Mentioned in this podcast:

FT Weekend podcast

Download the FT Edit app here: ft.com/ftedit

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com