Boris Johnson welcomed African leaders to “a new start in our business partnership” at the inaugural UK-Africa summit on Monday that aimed to promote trade opportunities after Brexit. However, other EU countries have successfully managed to maintain much stronger ties with the continent from within the bloc than Britain.

The prime minister pledged that Uganda’s “beef cattle will have an honoured place on the tables of post Brexit Britain” and that “families across Angola will shortly be tucking into delicious wholesome chicken from Northern Ireland” as leaders from more than 20 African countries met in London on Monday.

But Portugal, Belgium, Italy, Spain and France are already more successful meat exporters to Angola than Britain, according to data from the International Trade Centre, a multilateral agency.

The EU27 is the biggest goods exporter into Africa with a total value in 2018 of nearly $170bn. The figure is 14 times the $12bn for the UK and nearly double the $90bn for China, which is by far the largest single exporter to the continent and dwarfs the $28bn for the US, ITC data show.

In 2018, peer EU economies such as France and Germany exported to Africa more than double the value of goods that Britain did.

“Africa is home to eight of the 15 fastest growing economies in the world and its economic prosperity matters to the UK,” Liz Truss, the international trade secretary, said on Monday.

Yet in Rwanda, Ivory Coast, Ghana, three African countries with economic growth around 7 per cent in 2019, at least one EU country features in their top 10 sources of imports, while the UK does not even make it into the top 25.

The UK is in the top 10 exporters to South Africa — Britain’s largest African goods exports destination — but the value still accounts for only half that of German exports.

“Africa is an important region especially with the creation of the African Continental Free Trade Area and commitment to greater regional economic integration,” said Anna Jerzewska, an independent international trade and customs specialist.

“Nothing has been stopping the UK from trading with African countries or investing in them until now [and trade with Africa] . . . won’t be able to replace trade with the EU.”

Britain has pledged to invest in Africa’s “clean growth” as part of a wider commitment to use “its expertise and experience to help Africa transition away from fossil fuels towards renewable, sustainable forms of clean energy”, the government stated in a press release on Monday.

But being inside the EU has not stopped Italy, Ireland and France from making larger investment in environmental technology than Britain, according to data from fDi Markets, an FT-owned database that tracks cross-border greenfield investment since 2003.

In contrast, more than 40 per cent of the capital invested by UK businesses into sub-Saharan Africa since 2003 were in coal, oil and gas projects, fDi Markets data show, while German businesses invested largely in automotive and logistics projects.

Despite “a breadth and depth of expertise that simply cannot be matched by any other nation”, said Mr Johnson, other EU countries managed greater presence in all top non-fuel African imports.

In 2018, the value of electrical machinery France exported to the continent was four times that of the UK and Italy exported nearly three times the value of machinery that Britain did, according to ITC data.

At the summit, Mr Johnson made the example of the monorail trains for the “great and growing city” of Cairo that will be made in Derby, in the English midlands. Yet, in 2018 the value of the vehicles Germany exported to Africa was three times greater than the UK.

Africa is a small and shrinking exports destination for the UK, while Britain could be a growing market for Africa if Brexit does not mean losing tariff-free access (with some exceptions) to the EU market under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences programme. The UK government pledged it would not.

“The importance of Africa as a destination for UK exports is dwarfed by other destinations such as the EU,” said Ingo Borchert, senior lecturer at UK Trade Policy Observatory at the University of Sussex, “but from the point of view of African exporters, the UK could be a quite important market.”

According to data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics, UK goods exports to the whole continent of Africa accounted for only 2.6 per cent of the total in 2019, down from 4.1 per cent in 2012.