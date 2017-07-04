The European Commission’s fine imposed on Google has focused attention on the concentrated market share of internet groups in search, social media and other platform businesses. Brussels has good form (and better than Washington) in attacking the economic distortions in these markets, and there is more to come as it has further cases pending.

But the challenges posed by the internet economy go beyond the narrowly economic. My colleague Rana Foroohar points out in an important column how the political economy of big tech echoes that of finance in the pre-crisis days, with outsize influence on cognitively captured policymakers and scant regard for criticism from outside the sector.

One particular insight is worth analysing further. Foroohar writes that “the largest technology companies have become the systemically important institutions of our day”. Systemic importance is a term frequently bandied about but often in need of precision.

First of all, systemic importance is more than market concentration or monopoly power. As I have written about Google (on the occasion of last week’s fine and previously) there is a convincing case that “network externalities” do indeed mean that search, social media and platform businesses naturally tend towards monopolies. Now, an industry can be monopolistic without being systemically important — or it could be systemically important even if decentralised and competitive. While market power and systemic importance are distinct, however, when they are both present they clearly reinforce one another. And that describes well the best-known internet platform businesses — and the increasingly hostile reaction they are receiving in Europe.

Those platforms are systemic, first, in the most direct sense we have learnt from the financial crisis: their functions are essential to the way we live now. The sudden loss of access to search, social media or other mechanisms to find or communicate information that we have come to rely on in a very short time would cause significant disruption. (Consider an inability to do online map searches or losing access to the information or messaging service built into social media.) The more auxiliary services are built into the platforms — a striking example would be payments services — the greater the “too big to fail” nature of certain platforms.

But there is another sense in which online platform businesses are systemic. Much like the financial system as a whole allocates capital — or as we have learnt the hard way, misallocates it — the internet platform businesses exert systematic influence on our access to information and therefore shape how we act on it. The noxious effects of this range from built-in discrimination in the platforms’ algorithms to the advancement of bigoted world views through search engines and of course the below-the-radar targeting of impressionable voters, possibly with manufactured fake information.

The fact that the principal platform businesses on top of this earn ill-gotten gains thanks to their market power is bad enough on its own, but in the context of their socio-political systemic importance merely adds insult to injury. On both counts, however, the case for better public regulation is clear.

We may therefore want to look favourably on the European Commission’s request for stronger powers to limit market abuse before a case is fully decided. But as Luigi Zingales and Guy Rolnik write in the New York Times, a 21-century problem needs a 21-century solution. That is not an argument against the classic regulatory tools to deal with market abuse — price regulation and antitrust break-up — but an argument for complementing them with more. Zingales and Rolnik propose properly defining the information created by internet users’ activity as the users’ own property, which they should be able to retract, move or require payment for as they see fit.

This is a beguiling policy. (It logically applies beyond the internet companies themselves, as the recent case of Google DeepMind’s collaboration with the Royal Free National Health Service Trust, which violated data protection laws, shows.) Even if fully implemented, it would not solve all the problems enumerated above. But it would go some of the way. Policymakers should endorse and adopt it as one of the many other new tools needed.

Other readables

A Nafta renegotiation would have to go two (indeed three) ways: a former Mexican trade negotiators argues Mexico should aim for an ambitious upgrade of the trade deal in talks with the US and Canada.

Numbers news

A lost decade is almost over. Eurozone unemployment is now at 9.3 per cent — the lowest since March 2009. For the whole EU, the number is 7.8 per cent, the lowest since December 2008. The key finding in the latest data release: “Compared with a year ago, the unemployment rate in May 2017 fell in all member states for which data is comparable over time.” But that rate is still too high in many countries.



