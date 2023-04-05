One thing to start: Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Credit Suisse and a raft of other lenders on Wall Street have lost roughly $1.5bn financing the leveraged buyout of Citrix, with the sale of junior debt on Tuesday generating a loss of about $675mn alone.

Welcome to Due Diligence, your briefing on dealmaking, private equity and corporate finance. This article is an on-site version of the newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent to your inbox every Tuesday to Friday. Get in touch with us anytime: Due.Diligence@ft.com

In today’s newsletter:

Credit Suisse shareholders sound off

L’Oréal cleans up with a new deal

Jamie Dimon’s busy week

Credit Suisse shareholders take the mic

“After the financial crisis we were named the ‘Best Bank Globally’,” said Credit Suisse’s chair Axel Lehmann, scanning the hall for effect — or perhaps, support — as he paused to let the notion sink in. “The years since . . . that is the bitter reality.”

The Financial Times’ Sam Jones joined more than 1,700 CS shareholders at its annual meeting on Tuesday morning, filling the stalls of the Hallenstadion on the outskirts of Zurich to commemorate the end of the 167-year-old lender.

It has been barely a fortnight since the Swiss government forced its emergency sale to rival UBS.

Lehmann and chief executive Ulrich Körner were at pains to emphasise their remorse. “The bitterness, anger, and shock of all those who are disappointed, overwhelmed and affected by the developments of the past few weeks is palpable,” said Lehmann.

A shareholder watches on as Credit Suisse chair Axel Lehmann speaks at the bank’s final shareholder meeting © Michael Buholzer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Körner set an even more funereal tone: “We didn’t succeed. We ran out of time. This fills me with sorrow. What has happened over the past few weeks will continue to affect me personally and many others for a long time to come.”

Three police vans stood by outside in case the solemn gathering of stockholders who had collectively lost billions became disorderly. But few in the crowd looked like they’d be causing trouble. Two women stood to one side of the entrance holding a banner: “Reparations for Mozambique Now!”, referencing the infamous “tuna bond” scandal.

Indoors, the audience listened to the opening statements mostly in respectful silence, interrupted only by the occasional jeer or catcall.

When time came for questions and speeches from the floor, there was less holding back. Shareholder after shareholder, from Swiss pensioners to international fund managers; young socialists and the scions of millionaire clients, repeatedly questioned how such a disaster could’ve happened.

Some of the more forensic questions raised at the podium pointed to issues that may yet keep CS’s management and board up at night: Why wasn’t more done months ago? Did the government pressure the sale? And was any internal analysis done on whether the $3.25bn UBS paid was a fair valuation?

The answers left most attendees unsatisfied. But a Swiss parliamentary inquiry is now looming, state prosecutors are circling and some CS debtholders have begun preparing litigation.

Several members of the CS board — Shan Li, Seraina Macia, Blythe Masters, Richard Meddings and Ana Paula Pessoa — all decided to step down rather than face re-election.

At one point, a speaker suggested the bank’s board would have been crucified in medieval times, while another compared walnuts and empty coconut husks to the price of a CS share.

The aforementioned coconut husks © Bloomberg

As the meeting drew to a close, there was little sense of closure. Rather, the five hours of talking had only added to the sense of faint unreality. (The FT’s Owen Walker live tweeted the event.)

CS’s shares were once nearly SFr80 each, Daniel Engler, one shareholder noted. “The price of a chateaubriand.” Now, he lamented, “They’re the price of a croissant!”

Soap sells at L’Oréal

The era of cheap money has come to an end. That doesn’t yet mean consumers are paring back their purchases of $41 hand soaps.

L’Oréal this week agreed to its largest deal ever, scooping up high-end cosmetics group Aesop as its former owner attempts to cut its debt burden. The sale, valued at $2.3bn, will go some way as Natura & Co attempts to restructure itself and revitalise performance after it went on an international acquisition spree during the previous decade.

Companies like Natura are quickly finding out how expensive debt is now that central banks across the globe have tightened policy. To that point, the company’s chief executive Fábio Barbosa recently told the FT that the cosmetics conglomerate would concentrate on bolstering cash flows instead of chasing sales growth.

Aesop will join a stable of high-end brands already owned by L’Oréal, including Lancôme and Kiehl’s, helping it compete with rivals like US-listed Estée Lauder, which acquired boutique luxury fragrance and cosmetics maker Le Labo in 2014.

L’Oréal is betting it can double Aesop’s annual sales from €502mn to €1bn or more.

The deal is a departure for L’Oréal in one respect. The company has generally sought out smaller brands that it believes it can grow quickly, such as when it bought budget skincare group CeraVe for $1.3bn in 2017.

A big advantage of brands like Aesop, as Lex points out, are their steep profit margins: luxe soaps are cheap to make despite their hefty price tags. Aesop’s gross margin tops that of L’Oréal itself at a sudsy 87.1 per cent.

Keeping up with Jamie Dimon

For all of the legal scrutiny Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan Chase are under this week, there was a sliver of good news.

The bank, which is fighting allegations from the US Virgin Islands that it benefited from the sex trafficking operation of its former client Jeffrey Epstein, early on Tuesday learned that US prosecutors had arrested and charged Charlie Javice for conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud.

Javice had sold JPMorgan a student finance website called Frank for $175mn, but the bank quickly realised that something was amiss after the deal closed.

JPMorgan claimed in court filings that it sent out marketing emails to 400,000 Frank users and roughly 70 per cent of them bounced back. The bank sued the 31-year-old founder, accusing her of massively overestimating the number of Frank users before the acquisition.

The indictment filed on Tuesday in US District Court quoted an exchange between a Frank software engineer and Javice in 2021, after she allegedly asked for “an artificial, synthetic data set” of users to be produced.

“I don’t want to do anything illegal,” the employee allegedly responded.

“We don’t want to end up in orange jumpsuits,” Javice allegedly replied.

For Javice, who stood to make about $45mn from the sale, the remark hasn’t aged well.

The entrepreneur also faces a civil suit from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Rather than help students, we allege that Ms Javice engaged in an old-school fraud: she lied about Frank’s success in helping millions of students navigate the college financial aid process by making up data to support her claims, and then used that fake information to induce JPMC to enter into a $175mn transaction,” Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s division of enforcement, said.

(JPMorgan declined to comment on the charges. Lawyers for Javice did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Javice has denied the bank’s allegations of falsifying accounts in a countersuit.)

Job moves

Law firm Kirkland & Ellis has cut associates in California and Texas.

Deutsche Bank has hired Lim Zi-Kuan , Credit Suisse’s head of mergers and acquisitions for south-east Asia, as co-head of Asia M&A, per Bloomberg.

Adrian Lewis, Namier Capital Partners managing director and HSBC’s former head of equity capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, has been nominated to join the board of Bank of Cyprus.

Smart reads

Famine to feast Alibaba’s plan to splinter into six independently run businesses could finally throw a bone to fee-starved investment bankers, Reuters’ Breakingviews writes.

Digging for gold Glencore’s bid for Teck Resources has reawakened the sleepy sector of mining M&A, the FT’s Leslie Hook writes.

Double-agent An Emirati businessman has a grand plan to fight climate change. He also happens to be the country’s top oil executive, Bloomberg reports.

News round-up

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges in New York (FT + explainer)

Saudi Arabia’s PIF discloses investments in dozens of buyout firms (FT)

Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy protection in US (FT)

Sanjeev Gupta’s Wyelands Bank censured by Bank of England for regulatory failings (FT)

Signature Bank insiders sold $100mn in stock during crypto surge (Wall Street Journal)

Sixth Street commits $125mn to buy new US women’s football club (FT)

Rathbones agrees wealth deal with Investec to create £100bn business (FT + Lex)

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan stake competing claims to No. 1 deal advisory spot (Reuters)

Recommended newsletters for you Unhedged — Robert Armstrong dissects the most important market trends and discusses how Wall Street’s best minds respond to them. Sign up here Full Disclosure — Keeping you up to date with the biggest international legal news, from the courts to law enforcement and the business of law. Sign up here



