Handgun politics Brazilian style

Earlier this week, as the US was reeling from a mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and injured hundreds, Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right Brazilian nationalist congressman from Rio de Janeiro, appeared at a shooting range in Miami. The former army captain, wielding a powerful .50AE handgun, proudly hit his target three times.

“A sack of cement on the criminal’s chest and it will finish the story. This is the United States. This I want for my Brazil,” he said, smiling. Many Brazilians seem to think like him. At a gathering in a restaurant in Deerfield Beach, Florida, part of his US tour that also took him to Boston and New York, followers hailed him mito!, roughly translated as myth or idol, after he was captured on video saying “I’m going to give carte blanche to the police officers to kill.”

More than 100 police officers have been killed in Rio de Janeiro this year alone, amid a wave of violence sweeping the city that has forced the federal government to send soldiers into the favelas. Pictures of mothers covering the eyes of their children as they zigzag around bleeding dead corpses emblazon the country’s newspapers.

According to a survey, seven out of every 10 residents of the cidade maravilhosa would like to move out of the city because of the violence. Even in a country that has suffered three decades of military rule, a recent study by the Brazilian Forum on Public Security highlighted the strong views of the people. Appropriately entitled “Fear of Violence and Support for Authoritarianism in Brazil”, it suggested 60 per cent of Brazilian adults replied “yes” to the question ”most of our social issues would be solved if we could get rid of immoral people, delinquents and perverts”. Moreover, 53 per cent agreed with the statement that police officers are “warriors of God to impose order and protect good people”.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s Senate approved a bill that would allow military courts to try members of the armed forces accused of the unlawful killings of civilians in policing operations, spurring concerns from rights groups. A sweeping corruption scandal and a spike in violent crime have heavily undermined support for the ruling political class and thrown elections next year wide open. Bolsonaro’s rants against criminals and gays, his distaste for Chinese investments, and his reminiscences for the military dictatorship’s torture methods are boosting his chances.

Even without a clear economic plan while Brazil emerges from a brutal recession, the man seen by some as a hybrid of US President Donald Trump and his Filipino counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, is in second place in the latest Datafolha poll one year ahead of the next presidential vote. Although his rejection rates are also high, he could still secure the support of the influential evangelical bloc.

In Boston this week he said that “Trump serves as an example for me.” Almost a year ago, he predicted in a Tweet that the US President’s victory presaged his own. “The winner fought against everyone and everything. Brazil will follow the same path in 2018.” With populist politicians moving into the mainstream, firebrand outsiders can no longer be dismissed — especially if they carry their arguments in a holster.

Safe space: Cecilia, 17, in the garden of a centre for youth education in Valle de San Andres, El Salvador © Bénédicte Desrus

