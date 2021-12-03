Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/e596c61d-a93c-48e6-8a16-c3b67d1f3f17

Saudi Arabia has agreed to keep increasing monthly crude oil production following a charm offensive by Biden administration officials, the US is delaying a deal to remove Trump-era tariffs on UK steel and aluminium, and Brazil’s economy has entered a technical recession but its finance minister remains bullish about his economy. Plus, FT Weekend deputy editor, Esther Bintliff, talks about the magazine’s 2021 list of the 25 most influential women.

Opec+ sticks with oil supply increase after US overture to Saudi Arabia

https://www.ft.com/content/ef94213b-4b7f-44de-903e-1b48d35213ab

Brexit fears hold back US-UK trade deal

https://www.ft.com/content/608e5634-9894-449d-9a09-4f903f0e7169

Brazil’s finance minister vows ‘fight to the end’ to save reforms

https://www.ft.com/content/933c9809-4055-4c3b-b14a-00700630e5bb

The FT’s 25 most influential women of 2021

https://www.ft.com/womenof2021

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.