We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
Opec sticks with supply increase; the 25 most influential women of 2021
Saudi Arabia has agreed to keep increasing monthly crude oil production following a charm offensive by Biden administration officials, the US is delaying a deal to remove Trump-era tariffs on UK steel and aluminium, and Brazil’s economy has entered a technical recession but its finance minister remains bullish about his economy. Plus, FT Weekend deputy editor, Esther Bintliff, talks about the magazine’s 2021 list of the 25 most influential women.
Opec+ sticks with oil supply increase after US overture to Saudi Arabia
Brexit fears hold back US-UK trade deal
Brazil’s finance minister vows ‘fight to the end’ to save reforms
The FT’s 25 most influential women of 2021
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
