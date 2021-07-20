The world’s biggest asset manager BlackRock has increased its opposition to executive pay in Europe over the past year, voting against salary packages for bosses at a swath of companies that laid off workers during the pandemic.

Details of BlackRock’s voting record, published on Tuesday, show it has become more willing to use its muscle as a leading shareholder in almost all the world’s largest public companies to try to drive up corporate governance standards.

In the past, critics have accused it of not doing enough, given its claims to be a champion of environmental, social and governance standards.

BlackRock voted against management on 33 per cent of “say-on-pay” proposals in Europe in the 12 months to the end of June, up from 26 per cent in the previous year.

Sandy Boss, global head of investment stewardship, said the increase was “largely attributed” to BlackRock’s opposition to adjustments made during the pandemic to already agreed performance metrics. These allowed companies to grant pay rises and bonuses to top executives even when they had missed financial targets, cut jobs or accepted government support.

“BlackRock opposed executive pay programmes when companies were not able to explain how these adjustments supported long-term, sustainable value creation for shareholders,” she said.

The group voted against pay at Stellantis, the car manufacturer, and Wm Morrison, the UK supermarket chain, among others.

Slow progress in meeting EU rules under the Shareholder Rights Directive II — which came into force in September 2020 and mandates more disclosure on executive pay — was another reason for BlackRock’s increase in votes against management in Europe.

In Asia, it voted against management on 10 per cent of say-on-pay proposals, double the previous year, citing concerns about the lack of independent directors on company boards.

But in the US, BlackRock voted in favour of management in 95 per cent of say-on-pay proposals, the same as the previous year.

Support from other shareholders in US say-on-pay votes dropped to 88.6 per cent in 2020/21. BlackRock joined successful investor revolts over pay at two chipmakers Intel and Skyworks Solutions and it also voted against remuneration packages for executives at AT&T and General Electric.

Across all markets, BlackRock voted against the re-election of directors at 453 companies because of executive pay concerns in 2020/21, up from 338 companies in the previous year.

Larry Fink, the chief executive of the group, which oversees assets of $9.3tn, has pledged it will play an active role in addressing global problems including climate change, racial injustice and gender inequality.

However, BlackRock cannot readily sell holdings across the $6tn that it manages in index trackers and exchange traded funds because those decisions sit with clients. This places the team led by Boss, which has expanded to nearly 70 analysts, at the forefront of BlackRock’s work as a corporate steward.

A thousand carbon-intensive companies where greater disclosure of climate risks is required have been identified by BlackRock. It voted against 319 companies for climate related concerns in 2020/21.

Almost two-thirds of the 244 companies identified in 2020 where action was needed on addressing climate risks had already achieved “meaningful progress”, the group said.

In previous years, it has also supported only a small number of shareholder-backed proposals that criticise companies. But in 2020/21 it supported 35 per cent of ESG-related shareholder motions, compared with 17 per cent in the previous year.

Boss said the main reason for BlackRock’s historic reluctance to support more shareholder motions was because some proposals were “overly prescriptive and binding”.