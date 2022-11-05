We ask whether the home secretary Suella Braverman can survive in her post with attacks on multiple fronts.

Does she have a plan for dealing with backlogged asylum claims? Can she be trusted with national security? And does she have the confidence of prime minister Rishi Sunak?

Plus, the curious and hilarious case of Matt Hancock, the former health secretary who has decided to make good use of his constituents' time by going on the reality show 'I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

Is it ever a good idea for politicians to diddle off from Westminster when parliament is sitting?

Presented by Sebastian Payne with chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley, political correspondent Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe, chief political correspondent Jim Pickard and deputy opinion editor Miranda Green.

Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Persis Love, Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

Audio: Sky News / BBC / ITV

