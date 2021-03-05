© AFP via Getty Images

Known as Bomad for short, the “Bank of Mum and Dad” supports the majority of housing transactions involving first-time buyers in the UK — but what financial pitfalls should families be aware of?

The FT’s Money Clinic podcast would like to speak to a parent and their adult child who are preparing to buy a property in future.

You might have questions about the pros and cons of treating the money as a gift or a loan; how to use products such as Help to Buy or family offset mortgages, or how lenders view applications that are supported by parents.

Because we feature real-life money stories on the podcast, we only ever refer to our guests by their first names.

If you would like to chat to presenter Claer Barrett on a future episode, then please email money@ft.com with a few lines about your situation.

