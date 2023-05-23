FT readers: the best breakfasts — and coffee — in Melbourne
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Eating and drinking in Melbourne news every morning.
This article is part of a guide to Melbourne from FT Globetrotter
Baristas and barristers
As any Melburnian will tell you, the city is not short of great coffee. This makes picking a top coffee spot a fool’s errand. But to give it a crack, there’s one special place in the heart of the legal district where barristers meet baristas called Patricia Coffee Brewers. It’s a quintessential Melbourne café — squeezed in an unassuming alley behind the beautiful Supreme Court building, Patricia’s is a tiny hole in the wall that is noticeable only by the crowds of well-dressed professionals squatting on milk crates. The high-quality coffee and friendly staff will make sure you want to come back. Directions
— John Grant, lawyer, London
Coffee, croissants and Keith Haring
How often do you get to see a Keith Haring out in the wild? After fuelling up at one of the best coffee places in Melbourne’s Collingwood neighbourhood, ACoffee, walk a few minutes over to Johnston Street to see Haring’s mural, painted in 1984. Peckish after a bit of art? Lune Croissanterie has you covered just a few blocks away.
— Mike Gallmeyer
A morning on Gertrude and Smith Streets
Wander along Gertrude Street and Smith Street in the sun. Have the Huevos Sucios (Dirty Eggs) for breakfast at Archie’s, shop at Handsom, stop for a coffee at Cibi and then lunch at Alimentari.
— Luke Winters, waiter, London
Prahran Market to Prince Wine Store
I am from Melbourne and now live in the UK, but if you want a great Saturday morning it should start at the Prahran Market with a Market Lane coffee, a grilled cheese at Maker & Monger, a browse of Claringbolds for fish, Damian Pike’s mushrooms and Gary’s Quality Meats, before a visit to Georgie’s Harvest for root vegetables at South Melbourne Market. I highly recommend finishing for lunch at the Prince Wine Store’s Bellota Wine Bar for the best of what Melbourne has to offer in terms of food and wine — 3,500 bottles are available at the bottle-shop and can be drunk at the bar next door for a small fee. Directions
— Andrew Hammond, lecturer, Stone, UK
St Ali
St Ali — a coffee roaster, café and general store — is one of [Melbourne’s] original specialist roasters, and has championed small producers globally with single origin blends. The café is in an alleyway warehouse in South Melbourne, and has an excellent coffee and great all-day menu. It’s also one of the reputed creators of the “magic” coffee — a double ristretto and steamed milk (like a flat white). They have a cool brand and work with artists on numerous creative ventures, as well as promote and sell local suppliers of unique food products. They capture and reflect the vibe of Melbourne — that is coming from someone who moved here eight years ago after living and working globally. While you are there, have a look at South Melbourne Market for food and crafts — a smaller scale than Queen Victoria Market, but just has a bit more of a genuine feel and great specialist stallholders. Directions
— Michael Walters, company director/start-up founder, Melbourne
Jungle Juice Bar
The 21st-century heart of Melbourne is the coffee-walled burrow of Centre Place. Jungle Juice sells coffee and bagels and has been there since 1999. [Owners] Marcus and Annabelle serve great espresso and provide even better service. Oh, and the bagels are awesome. Directions
— Jonathan Steffanoni, lawyer, Melbourne
Two Birds One Stone
The perfect breakfast place is Two Birds One Stone in South Yarra. Brilliant Melbourne coffee, great food options, relaxed room and happy, friendly staff. Don’t eat that crappy hotel breakfast — head here! Directions
— Tim Ryan, chief brand officer, London
Small Batch Roasting
Small Batch Roasting in North Melbourne is the quintessential Melbourne café: laneway location, beautifully roasted beans, locally sourced produce and baked goods. Directions
— Michael Brown, senior director, Melbourne
Higher Ground
One of the best places for a nice fancy breakfast is Higher Ground, which is housed in a former power station. Breakfast or brunch might be hearty dishes like spanner crab Benedict or roast kingfish, and classics like fruit toast or eggs on sourdough to pair with coffee. It’s located on Little Bourke Street, a stone’s throw from Southern Cross Station. Play it safe and book a day or two ahead. Directions
— Junel Che, marketing, Tokyo
Share your favourite Melbourne spots for breakfast or a coffee in the comments
Follow FT Globetrotter on Instagram at @FTGlobetrotter
Cities with the FT
FT Globetrotter, our insider guides to some of the world’s greatest cities, offers expert advice on eating and drinking, exercise, art and culture — and much more
Find us in Melbourne, Hong Kong, Tokyo, New York, London, Paris, Rome, Frankfurt, Singapore, Miami, Toronto, Madrid, Copenhagen and Zurich
Comments