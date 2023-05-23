St Ali — a coffee roaster, café and general store — is one of [Melbourne’s] original specialist roasters, and has championed small producers globally with single origin blends. The café is in an alleyway warehouse in South Melbourne, and has an excellent coffee and great all-day menu. It’s also one of the reputed creators of the “magic” coffee — a double ristretto and steamed milk (like a flat white). They have a cool brand and work with artists on numerous creative ventures, as well as promote and sell local suppliers of unique food products. They capture and reflect the vibe of Melbourne — that is coming from someone who moved here eight years ago after living and working globally. While you are there, have a look at South Melbourne Market for food and crafts — a smaller scale than Queen Victoria Market, but just has a bit more of a genuine feel and great specialist stallholders. Directions

— Michael Walters, company director/start-up founder, Melbourne