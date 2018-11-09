Growing old is a kind of Russian roulette. We don’t know which of us will get Alzheimer’s, or crippling arthritis, and who will still be tea-dancing at 90. At least we’ll be treated for free on the National Health Service, if we are unlucky enough to get cancer. But the gun is doubly loaded if we develop dementia — or Parkinson’s, or various other slow-burning incurable diseases of old age. In those cases, we must rely on means-tested local care services, of highly variable quality.

The inequity and fragility of this arbitrary system has been exposed again, this week, by the warning about Allied Healthcare, which provides home visits in the UK to 13,000 elderly and disabled people. The company says that the Care Quality Commission’s flashing light over its cashflow problems is “premature and unwarranted”. But whatever happens, it is a canary in the mine; a symptom of a system at breaking point.

In a normal market, one company’s demise would be another’s gain. But in the care sector, residential homes are being sold off to property developers and home services are closing. Squeezed local authorities are squeezing margins to zero. Try to find a kind, qualified carer to look after an elderly relative — as I had to recently — and you find yourself in a desperate queue, poring over safety ratings and losing sleep over your bank balance.

The public has been largely unaware of all this until it started to affect hospitals. Waiting times at accident and emergency are lengthening because one in 10 hospital beds contains an elderly person who is medically fit to leave, but has nowhere else to go. Failing social care is pulling everything down with it.

Every rich country is grappling with how to look after a growing number of elderly people with increasingly complex conditions. It’s no coincidence that two of the nations that are ageing most rapidly — Germany and Japan— have pioneered the most comprehensive responses. The UK government should learn from them if it is to produce a long-term resolution, rather than relying on ad hoc fixes.

Germany’s mandatory long-term care insurance system was introduced in 1995, when its care system looked about as frayed as England’s does now. The scheme was crafted to ensure that everyone got something, no one got something for nothing and everyone put something in. Workers pay a compulsory levy. Employers contribute half; and the retired pay in full. The government did a deal with voters: you pay more in, but you get more out. The burden is shared and the risk is pooled.

Japan introduced a similar system in 2000, with a national tax paid by workers over 40. Visiting the country this summer, I was struck that many of the younger generation seemed to have more faith in the long-term care insurance system than in their state pensions. One of the architects of LTCI told me his own son no longer pays into his pension. Governments have tinkered too much, he said. The young think it will have vanished by the time they grow old. LTCI feels more stable.

A UK equivalent of the worker tax would be to raise national insurance for everyone over 40, including for over-65s, who are currently exempt from NI even if they are still working. That would be a fair opening gambit. What’s needed is cross-party support when such ideas are floated, rather than partisan bashing. Comprehensive systems don’t come cheap. No political party will dare to move on its own.

Both the German and Japanese systems centralise funding and revenue-raising, then dole funds out again to be delivered locally. That must make sense. Our localised system just piles insult upon injury. The poorest local authorities are those with some of the greatest levels of need. As a result, we are now seeing care black spots: places where both hospitals and adult social care services are failing.

The pressure on staff is becoming unbearable. Good social care is about creating relationships. Staff who work for domiciliary care operations like those run by Allied Healthcare must walk into the home of a stranger, reassure them, figure out what is needed, and build trust. That takes maturity, emotional resilience and time. Yet, all too often, the reality is rushed visits from a plethora of different faces.

A few years ago, I met an 89-year-old man who had made a note of every carer who had crossed his threshold in the past year — Meals on Wheels, district nurse, domiciliary care staff. He showed me the list. There were 102 names on it. Some had only come once, then vanished — probably into better paying jobs at a supermarket. That is the stark reality of how little we value our elderly. When the government raised the national living wage in 2015, this did intensify the financial challenges for the sector because so many of those staff were paid the minimum. But on very low wages, attrition rates were 40 per cent, which in itself was unsustainable.

The German and Japanese systems are not perfect. Some Germans gripe about care staff but they like the option of using the fund to pay their own relatives to provide care. In Japan, people feel strongly that they don’t want to rely on the state if they can possibly help it and they do worry that the taxes to maintain the fund keep rising as the population ages. But they enjoy the security. No one in those two countries is living with the crippling uncertainty or the sense of unfairness that haunts us here.

Since 2010, public spending on the NHS has gone up by 10 per cent, while spending on social care has fallen in real terms. If how we treat our frail elderly is a measure of a civilised society, we are failing. Life is a lottery — but it should not feel like a loaded gun.



The writer is senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School