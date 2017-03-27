Engine manufacturer Wärtsilä expands into solar and battery power

Wärtsilä, the marine engine and power plant manufacturer, is expanding into solar and battery power in the latest example of a traditional energy company diversifying beyond fossil fuels.

The Finnish group has won an order to build a solar power plant at a gold mine in Burkina Faso, west Africa, marking its biggest step so far into renewable energy.

Jaakko Eskola, chief executive, told the Financial Times there would be more such deals to come. “We are moving fast into solar and in the long term we see a role for us in battery storage,” he said.

The Burkina Faso project involves 15 megawatts of solar capacity to be installed alongside an existing 55MW Wärtsilä power plant running on heavy fuel oil at the Essakane mine near the country’s north-west borders with Niger and Mali.

Mr Eskola said that similar opportunities existed in many of the 176 mostly developing countries where Wärtsilä’s power plants operate.

The rapidly falling cost of solar power, coupled with political and economic incentives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, is encouraging many power generators to invest in renewable capacity alongside traditional plants.

Wärtsilä’s small-scale power stations, which use combustion engines rather than turbines to generate electricity, are especially suited to running in parallel with solar because they can be quickly ramped up and down to smooth out fluctuations in supply and demand.

“The winners in future will be operators who can provide hybrid energy solutions,” said Mr Eskola. “We will increasingly becoming a service provider helping customers decide, ‘when should I run solar? When should I run battery? When should I run the engine?”

Burkina Faso is typical of the developing regions where Wärtsilä’s technology can provide power to local communities and industries cut off from electricity grids.

However, Mr Eskola said there were also increasing opportunities in richer countries as the rise of intermittent wind and solar power creates a need for flexible back-up generating capacity.

Wärtsilä won its first order in mainland Europe last December to build a 100MW gas-fuelled combined heat and power plant in Germany and a month later sealed a deal with Centrica, the UK utility, for two 50MW gas-powered units in England.

“People are beginning to understand that large, centralised power stations are not flexible at all,” said Mr Eskola. “You can solve a lot of the problems of intermittency in renewable power by building smaller units to ramp up and down when needed.”

Wärtsilä is counting on its power business to offset weakness in marine energy because of overcapacity in the merchant shipping and tanker markets. The group’s order intake fell 6 per cent last year to €1.32bn and Mr Eskola expected marine demand to remain at a “similar level” this year.

However, he said that the transition to cleaner fuels would also open new opportunities for the marine business in the long run as shipowners faced regulatory pressure to curb emissions.

Wärtsilä, the world’s biggest marine engine manufacturer, has won several contracts to supply gas-powered engines for new cruise liners as alternatives to dirtier marine fuels. It is also supplying a hybrid battery engine for a new ferry to operate between the Isle of Wight and the English mainland.

The biggest opportunity is the potential adoption of liquefied natural gas engines in container ships and tankers but Mr Eskola said that this was proving a slow process because of the lack of LNG-fuelling infrastructure in ports. “It’s a chicken and egg problem,” he said. “Shipowners say ‘I will go to gas if the ports provide the LNG’. The ports say they will do it if the shipowners build the ships.”