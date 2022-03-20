Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here. It is part of a special Climate Change for Schools report.

Specification:

  • Global politics

Click to read the article below and then, depending on the examination board you are following, answer one of the questions:

Why politics limits climate ambitions

  • Examine criticisms of two recent climate change conferences

  • Which two factors make co-ordination over action on climate change so challenging?

  • To what extent is international action over climate change doomed to disappoint?

  • To what extent were the Paris and Glasgow climate change conferences a positive step?

  • How useful is the “tragedy of the commons” as a concept to explain why co-ordinating international action is so tough?

Jal Patel, alevelpolitics.com

