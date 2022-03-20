This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here. It is part of a special Climate Change for Schools report.

Specification:

Global politics

Click to read the article below and then, depending on the examination board you are following, answer one of the questions:

Why politics limits climate ambitions

Examine criticisms of two recent climate change conferences

Which two factors make co-ordination over action on climate change so challenging?

To what extent is international action over climate change doomed to disappoint?

To what extent were the Paris and Glasgow climate change conferences a positive step?

How useful is the “tragedy of the commons” as a concept to explain why co-ordinating international action is so tough?

