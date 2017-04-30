Turkey restricts TV dating shows and blocks access to Wikipedia

Turkey has moved to restrict television dating shows and blocked access to Wikipedia in a sign that the government intends to continue restricting the media and internet after it narrowly won a referendum to bolster the president’s powers.

The move against dating shows was announced on Saturday in the official gazette where decrees from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan become law upon publication under a state of emergency he imposed after last year’s coup attempt. The use of decree to target the TV shows indicates that Mr Erdogan will use emergency rules to clamp down on areas unrelated to the failed July putsch, which he blames on Fethullah Gulen, an exiled cleric in the US.

It was not immediately clear which of the TV dating programmes would be affected, but the programmes have attracted increasing criticism for having a damaging influence on Turkey’s traditional family structure.

The shows, which usually have celebrity hosts that introduce couples who want to get married to each other, drew nearly 100,000 complaints to the broadcast regulator in 2016, Numan Kurtulmus, a deputy prime minister, said in March.

“Some of these shows are really out of control,” Mr Kurtulmus, who is part of a deeply Islamist wing of the ruling Justice and Development (AKP) party, said at the time. “They are against our family values, culture, faith and traditions.”

Some of these shows are really out of control. They are against our family values, culture, faith and traditions.

The move to restrict the shows appeared to be an attempt by Mr Erdogan, who won a disputed referendum on a new constitution this month (April), to pander to Islamist elements within the AKP.

Users in Turkey lost access to Wikipedia, the internet encyclopedia, on Saturday morning after an administrative order from the government was upheld by an Ankara court. It was unclear what prompted the ban, but articles on Mr Erdogan and the controversy over alleged voter fraud at the referendum have gone through constant edits from users in the last two weeks.

“Access to information is a fundamental human right,” Jimmy Wales, the founder of Wikipedia, said on social media. “Turkish people, I will always stand with you and fight for this right.”

Related article How Turkey and Europe lost that loving feeling EU membership is no longer a realistic prospect for Ankara

Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern told reporters that the ban should force the EU to “bring relations with Turkey into a new order”, according to the Associated Press.

Europe should “hurry up because we can’t afford to have an unstable country with 80m citizens close to our neighbourhood”, he said.

Turkey regularly blocks access to social media after terrorist attacks, and leads the world in requests to Google, Facebook and Twitter for the removal of objectionable content, according to the companies. It has also blocked several foreign virtual private network providers that allowed Turks to avoid the bans, while periodically throttling the use of WhatsApp, the messaging app.

In November, the government shut down the internet in the Kurdish south-east for 10 days, crippling businesses while stopping protesters from organising.

Access to information is a fundamental human right

Since the coup attempt, the government has embarked on a sweeping crackdown that has seen more than 100,000 people arrested, dismissed or suspended because of suspected links to Mr Gulen. Those targeted have included soldiers, teachers, journalists and political opponents.

Another decree issued on Saturday orders the dismissal of 3,900 people, including 600 army officers, prison guards, employees of the directorate of religion and others for allegedly having ties to Mr Gulen. About 1,200 police officers were arrested last week for same reason.