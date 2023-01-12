Anthony Daley, London

“After the moon landing in 1969 I was staring at the sky all the time,” recalls artist Anthony Daley. “I remember thinking: the sky is made of colour, and the world is made of colour. At that moment, I think, I invented painting for myself.” This fascination with the “beauty of colour” has continued to animate the Jamaican-born abstract expressionist throughout his 40-year career, and it defines his new commission from Dulwich Picture Gallery, for which he was asked to respond to Rubens’ luminescent c1630s painting Venus, Mars and Cupid.

Bombshell, 2022, by Anthony Daley © Anthony Daley. Courtesy of Flowers Gallery

Daley has produced a body of 20 radiant, smudge-textured paintings – on show across both the public art gallery and at Cork Street’s Flowers Gallery. Like his childhood skygazing, Daley wanted to use the experience to bask in the pleasure of colour and light. “That’s my challenge,” he says: to take paint “and raise it to something that’s sublime”.

Dividing Line, 2022, by Anthony Daley © Anthony Daley. Courtesy of Flowers Gallery

Anthony Daley’s works are on show at Flowers Gallery, W1, from 11 January to 4 February, and at Dulwich Picture Gallery until 2 April

Bob Colacello: It Just Happened, Photographs 1976-1982, Paris

Andy’s Room Service Breakfast, Naples, 1967, by Bob Colacello © Bob Colacello. Courtesy of the artist

In 1971, fresh out of film school, the American photographer and writer Bob Colacello became the editor of Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine. During his ensuing 12-year editorship and close friendship with Warhol, he carried a compact Minox camera – the kind reportedly used by Cold War spies – using it to capture the high-octane parade of parties, events and escapades (and morning-after hotel breakfasts). These photographs are now going on show at Thaddaeus Ropac’s Paris gallery in an exhibition titled It Just Happened, Photographs 1976-1982, alongside corresponding letters, magazine cut-outs and memorabilia.

Mick Jagger, Jerry Hall, and Garech Browne, Red Ball, Paris, 1980, by Bob Colacello © Bob Colacello. Courtesy of the artist

Sterling St Jacques and Pat Cleveland, Halston’s House, New York, 1976, by Bob Colacello © Bob Colacello. Courtesy of the artist

The black and white photographs capture the unbridled hedonism and playfulness of the 1970s jet-set crowd: one photograph shows Mick and Bianca Jagger’s young daughter Jade clambering out of the sunroof of a car at Montauk airport; socialites Carmen d’Alessio and Odile Rubirosa are captured at New York club Xenon, spreading their arms like wings while beaming at the camera; while actor Sterling St Jacques and model Pat Cleveland, dressed in bunny ears, dance on the mezzanine at Halston’s New York home in 1976. “It just happened that at the parties we were constantly going to in New York, Los Angeles, Paris and London,” Colacello says, “lesser-known people kept blocking my view of better-known people, but I took the picture anyway, because I realised parties were like that, producing a layered look that I came to see as my style.”

Bob Colacello: It Just Happened, Photographs 1976-1982, curated by Elena Foster and the Ivorypress team, is at Thaddaeus Ropac, Paris Marais, from 21 January until 4 March. A corresponding book is published by Ivorypress

Julia Chiang: Salt on Our Skin, NYC

Growing up, Julia Chiang’s parents didn’t throw things away. “An old chair leg would become a new railing. A hand-painted wood carving would show up as a holder for some new kitchen gadget,” recalls the Brooklyn-based artist. This idea of transformation “seemed to always be coming.” In Salt on Our Skin, a new solo exhibition in New York, Chiang continues her long-standing exploration of physical change and growth. In the new body of paintings, cell-like blobs of colour bump up against each other; geometric patterns spread across canvases; textures and colours nestle next to one another, as if separated by membranes. Chiang was interested, she writes, in “clay and paint as bodily forms and fluids, all the bits, the spills, the overflowing and the confined”.

Burning and Bursting, 2022, by Julia Chiang

So Far So Safe, 2022, by Julia Chiang

Julia Chiang: Salt on Our Skin is at Nicola Vassell Gallery, 138 10th Avenue, New York, from January 12 until February 25