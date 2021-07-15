Disastrous handling of the pandemic and corruption allegations cause dramatic loss of public support

Gideon talks to Oliver Stuenkel, a professor of international relations at the Getulio Vargas foundation in São Paulo about Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro. His government’s failure to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and recent corruption allegations have caused Bolsonaro's popularity to sink ahead of next year’s election. But is he already laying the ground for claims that the vote was fraudulent?

