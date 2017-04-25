Whitbread warns of consumer spending slowdown as growth stalls 

Sales growth has slowed at Costa Coffee and Premier Inns, leading owner Whitbread to warn it could be hit by a “tougher consumer environment” this year.

The FTSE 100 leisure group’s hotels and coffee shop businesses are under pressure from the rise of competitors such as Airbnb and artisan cafés.

Signs of a turnround, thanks to a rapid international expansion and a focus on offering more expensive “finer coffee concepts”, had led to a return in investor confidence with the group’s share price rising 10 per cent over the course of the past 12 months.

But Whitbread shares were hit by the results on Tuesday morning, falling more than 6 per cent to £40.27.

Reporting results for 52 weeks to March 2 2017, overall group revenues increased 8.2 per cent to £3.1bn, while underlying pre-tax profits rose 6.2 per cent to £562.2m. In response, the company increased its full-year dividend by 6 per cent to 95.80p

“We’re pretty happy with the position we’re in,” said Alison Brittain, Whitbread chief executive. “We guided last year on sales growth, both total and like-for-like, and we’ve come in exactly as anticipated.”

But she warned that trading this year may be squeezed by “consumer constraints”, particularly at its high-street coffee shops.

“If you look at sales data that came out over the last few days, you will see a slowdown in consumer spending,” she said. “People are being more careful with the pound in their pocket.”

Though overall sales growth has been boosted due to a recent expansion in coffee shops and hotels, like-for-like growth appears sluggish.

Sales at Premier Inn increased 6.6 per cent to £1.9bn, but like-for-like growth at its budget hotels division rose only 1.5 per cent. Over the same period the previous year, Premier Inn’s total sales growth was 12.9 per cent while like-for-like sales grew 4.2 per cent.

The company has also been hit by a slowdown in the London hotels market over the past 12 months, with tourism groups across Europe reporting lower demand for city centre trips following a series of terrorist attacks in capitals across the continent.

Related article Starbucks’s shot at selling espresso to the Italians Seattle coffee chain seeks taste of ‘la dolce vita’ with upmarket push in Milan

At Costa Coffee, total sales grew 10.7 per cent to £1.2bn, while like-for-like sales rose 2 per cent. Over the same period the previous year, Costa’s total sales growth was 15.3 per cent, while like-for-like sales grew 2.9 per cent.

Whitbread’s restaurant business, which includes the Brewers Fayre and Beefeater chains, saw a sales increase of 1.2 per cent thanks to the launch of eight venues, but like-for-like sales declined 0.3 per cent.

Since taking over as chief executive in 2015, Ms Brittain has launched several initiatives in an effort to boost growth. Over the past year Whitbread’s coffee division installed 1,500 Costa Express machines, providing customers with drinks in public places without the need for shopfronts. However, the chain has also attempted to go upmarket, using beans prepared by a “state of the art” roastery and offering more fresh food.

At Premier Inn, the company has introduced city centre “hub” hotels in the UK, while seeking expansion in territories such as Germany and the Middle East.

In a note, analysts at Langdon Capital said they were generally positive about the company’s progress: “Overall, we believe that Whitbread has an attractive freehold base and international brands. This is something of a rarity across the leisure sector.”