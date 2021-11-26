We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
Headlines include coronavirus variant, French politics, Deutsche Bahn AG and Turkish economy
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Countries ban travellers from southern Africa over Covid variant
France cancels UK invitation to migrant crisis talks after Johnson letter
Criminal prosecutors review Deutsche Bahn fraud allegations
Turkish anger grows as Erdogan’s ‘economic war’ hits cost of living
We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Top Stories Today when a new story is published