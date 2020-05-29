Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

This week, Lilah talks to Liana Finck, a graphic novelist and New Yorker cartoonist with a fan base on Instagram that’s half a million strong. Liana is known for her funny and astute explorations of what it means to be human. She talks about how to free yourself up to be creative in quarantine, where confidence comes from, the most interesting human expressions to draw and what it’s like to have Ariana Grande slide into your DMs.





We also share some of your Netflix recommendations, which we are still collecting to publish! Let us know what we should be watching that the streaming algorithms are hiding from us. Fill out our short form at ft.com/culturecallout, or email us at culturecall@ft.com. If you want to get social, we're on Twitter @FTCultureCall and Instagram at @griseldamurraybrown and @lilahrap.





Links and notes from the episode:

–A special gift from us to you: sign up to the FT's Coronavirus Business Update newsletter and get free access to our journalism for 30 days https://www.ft.com/newsletter-signup/coronavirus?segmentId=0d92d58c-2c7d-178e-6aa8-81529dd53b1b

About Liana Finck:

–Liana's Instagram: https://instagram.com/lianafinck/

–Her graphic memoir is called Passing for Human

–Some of Liana’s New Yorker cartoons about quarantine: https://www.newyorker.com/humor/daily-shouts/some-drawings-from-week-three-at-home

–Unpopular likes and unpopular dislikes: https://www.instagram.com/p/B8pSyMMlHcG/

–Me/you/us, plotted: https://www.instagram.com/p/B_Yy65xlYQB/

–Liana’s recommendations for which graphic novels to start with:

Everything is Flammable, by Gabrielle Bell Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant? by Roz Chast Wendy, by Walter Scott

–Lilah and listener Martha O’Neill’s film recommendation, Three Identical Strangers, is on Netflix

–Martin Wolf video: How might the world be different after the pandemic? https://www.ft.com/video/dafc3578-5c76-412a-8ba3-016495031bd1

–Martin Wolf column: Maintaining the lockdown and saving the economy are mutually compatible (paywall) https://www.ft.com/content/e486590e-8539-11ea-b872-8db45d5f6714

–Apps about trees: Tree Talk (London) and Leafsnap (US and UK)

–Gris' film recommendation, 120 BPM, is on Hulu and available to rent

–Listener Victoria Amico's Netflix recommendations are 13th (Ava DuVernay's documentary on racialised mass incarceration in the US) and The Great Hack (on the Cambridge Analytica scandal)

–Listener Kana Kamagae's Netflix recommendations are Never Have I Ever (Mindy Kaling’s TV series) and Tigertail

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.