As Swamp Notes readers will know, I grew up in rural Indiana, in Frankfort — home of the Hot Dogs (can you tell a lot of German immigrants settled here?).
The Indiana of my youth was a lot like Mike Pence — white, religious, conservative. Churches were numerous, dinner was early, corporal punishment was administered in schools with no complaints from either parents or kids, and Republicans ruled, at least in my community — I remember being taken on a grade school field trip that turned out to be a campaign rally for the Republican attorney general (we all waved signs for him).
But Indiana has changed. It has become much more diverse, with many of the Hispanic farmworkers who might have once been migrant laborers settling and starting businesses and building communities, bringing new entrepreneurial zeal to the area.
Immigrant-owned companies from outside the US are also helping spur major job growth in the state. Infosys, a major Indian tech firm, has put thousands of new jobs in the state, capitalising on the fact that labour is still relatively cheap and educational standards higher (still) than in some emerging markets
I’d like to know what Pence would say about building walls and restricting immigration into the US at a time when it’s one of the few things keeping his own state afloat. The Indiana he once governed has changed — but has he?
If you asked the “low information voter” one thing they know about Mike Pence, my bet is they would say that the only woman with whom he will dine alone is his wife.
What Pence originally added in 2002 was that he would not attend any event that includes alcohol unless his wife and “prayer warrior”, Karen Pence, was there too. For Pence’s debate preparation, he has chosen a male, Scott Walker, the former governor of Wisconsin, to play Harris. Usually there is some resemblance between the person performing that role and the actual opponent, such as their gender.
In 2008, for example, the then vice-presidential nominee Joe Biden had Jennifer Granholm, the former governor of Michigan, play Sarah Palin. It seemed to work out well. Biden more than held his own in that single encounter.
Tonight Pence will be on stage alone with two women - his opponent, Kamala Harris, and the moderator, Susan Page. I wonder whether Harris will be tempted to play on that. “You and I should have dinner some time Mr Vice-President,” or words to that effect.
Failing that, the issue of religion is bound to come up. Amy Coney Barrett, the Supreme Court nominee, is refusing to disclose her stance on Roe V Wade or on Obamacare, according to leaks from her Senate calls. Harris will want to hammer that home.
One of the best things about Kamala Harris is that she hits to a lot of fields — she’s a strong and articulate African American prosecutor, a terrific speaker, and a veteran politico who can duke it out with the best of them.
She’s a great campaign fundraiser (too great, some progressives would say), and is beloved of many rich Democrats in the business wing of the party. But she has also been aggressive in pushing for things like healthcare reform and antitrust action in the health sector in particular.
Harris is smart enough to know the right policy choices that Democrats need to make right now (which centre around fighting inequality, strengthening safety nets, improving education and building some kind of New Deal-style programme that puts people to work and transitions the economy to something cleaner, greener and more digital).
But she has also been smart enough to stay in the political game without having the kind of grassroots support that Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders do. That means she has had to make uncomfortable compromises. She has taken campaign money from the prison industrial complex; not a good look in the midst of the Black Lives Matter and “defund the police” issues.
She has gone light on certain financiers like Steve Mnuchin, whose bank she failed to prosecute in the wake of the financial crisis.
She’s close to Big Tech, even as the Democrat-led House Judiciary committee on antitrust has just come out with a tough new calling Amazon, Google and Facebook the biggest competitive threat since the railroad barons.
None of this makes her a bad candidate per se. But it does show the incredible bind that any middle of the road candidate today is in because of America’s perverse political money culture — raise money and stay in the game, but also get bashed for not being “with the people”. I hope we get to hear her thoughts on what she’d do to fix that.
Tonight for the first time in US debating history, the candidates will be separated by a plane of plexiglass and at a distance of 12 feet and 3 inches.
I still don’t know what that 3 inches is about. But it is safe to say that this novel social distancing arrangement will feature at some point early into the debate.
Pence’s team said such precautions were unnecessary. Harris’s team insisted that the vice-president had been exposed to coronavirus within the last few days and thus posed a contagion risk. My bet is that Harris will use the screen as a prop to point out that Pence is head of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force yet it could not prevent the president from getting infected. I would hope for her sake that she does not claim Pence still poses a danger to her, which would risk stretching the point.
After last week’s debacle between Trump and Biden, we can assume that everyone at the Salt Lake City venue will arrive wearing masks, and that everyone, barring the candidates and moderator, will keep them on for the duration. Should anyone in the Veep’s entourage fail to do so, Harris is likely to make a thing out of it. She will certainly make an issue of Trump’s continued disdain for social distancing. As the Democrats know, Trump’s biggest weakness is his record on managing this pandemic. Harris will try to summon all her prosecutorial skills to press that point home.
Kingsbury Hall on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City, the location of tonight's vice-presidential debate.
Vice-presidential debates have been far less memorable than presidential duels since the first one was held in 1976 between Jimmy Carter’s running-mate, Minnesota Senator Walter Mondale, and incumbent Gerald Ford’s, Kansas Senator Robert Dole. Still, some had their moments, and the following are my top five. To be honest, it’s hard to really find five (it’s more like two with a few middling incidents) but all lists have to be in fives, so I’ll have a go:
1 — “Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy,” 1988
It remains the most memorable line ever uttered in a vice-presidential debate — and there’s a case to be made it’s the biggest zinger ever delivered in any modern US political debate. After Republican Dan Quayle suggested he had the same amount of congressional experience as John Kennedy did when the martyred president ran in 1960, Democrat Lloyd Bentsen unloaded a line for the ages: “Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy.” There was some question post-mortem whether Bentsen really was a friend of Kennedy’s or more of a passing acquaintance. Still, the line haunted Quayle for the rest of his political career — even if his ticket did win the White House.
2 — “Who am I? Why am I here?”, 1992
I remember watching this one live and laughing out loud. But in retrospect, it’s a great shame Vice-Admiral James Stockdale, a decorated Vietnam war hero who received the Medal of Honour after spending seven years as a prisoner in the notorious Hanoi Hilton, will be remembered for his bumbling debate performance in 1992. He was Ross Perot’s provisional pick for VP on the businessman’s independent ticket, but was never replaced with a more seasoned political operator — so found himself in over his head in a three-way debate with incumbent Quayle and Democrat Al Gore. He introduced himself with the now-famous questions and it was downhill from there.
3 — Joe Biden vs Sarah Palin, 2008
The remaining three top-five moments involve a bit of cheating. The 2008 VP debate itself wasn’t particularly memorable in and of itself. But it served as the jumping-off point for comedian Tina Fey’s legendary impression of Alaska governor Sarah Palin. Palin’s personality became so intertwined with Fey in the public consciousness that she is sometimes accused of uttering a phrase that was actually coined by Fey: “I can see Russia from my house!” Fey portrayed Palin in an earlier episode of Saturday Night Live, but this debate parody cemented the image.
4 — “Democrat wars”, 1976
Dole was one of the few VP candidates to run on a ticket with a sitting president while not being the incumbent (the liberal Nelson Rockefeller was dropped by Ford so he could shore up his right flank against a challenge by a consevative California governor named Ronald Reagan). Although Dole’s 1976 debate performance was just a footnote in Ford’s unsuccessful re-election campaign, it would haunt the Kansan for years, reinforcing his image as a hatchet man. When asked about Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon, Dole turned it into a criticism of “Democrat wars” — including the second world war — accusing the party of being responsible for all 20th century American casualties.
5 — “Kick a little ass,” 1984
Before the debate, there was much discussion about how tough incumbent George HW Bush could be facing the first woman to be nominated vice-president by a major US political party, New York congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro. The debate itself was largely uneventful, but it was Bush’s comments the day after that would earn a historical note: he was caught on a live microphone telling supporters he had “tried to kick a little ass last night”. Very un-Bushian.
Welcome to the FT’s second US debate “watch along” with our Swamp Notes columnists Rana Foroohar and Edward Luce, with me serving as your unofficial ringleader. Truth be told, we were initially going to skip the vice-presidential debate — historically, these duels have had far less impact on the election result than debates between the candidates at the top of the ticket — but Donald Trump’s recent coronavirus diagnosis forced us to rethink things.
First, there is now a chance this could be the final debate of the race. Because the president’s health remains uncertain, we just don’t know for sure whether his next scheduled standoff with Joe Biden will go ahead next week. Although Trump has sought to project robust health since being discharged from Walter Reed on Monday, and his campaign insists he will travel to Miami, what we know from other leaders who have come down with the virus, including Britain’s Boris Johnson, is that full recovery from coronavirus can include an extended convalescence.
Secondly, and slightly more delicately, is the fact that by contracting Covid-19, Trump thrust the mortality (and age) of both septuagenarian presidential candidates into voters’ consciousness. As the old cliche goes, the vice-president is just a heartbeat away from the Oval Office, and in the age of coronavirus, the focus on both Mike Pence and Kamala Harris is a bit more intense than on running mates in previous election years.
Finally, we just got a huge favourable response to our first foray into debate liveblogging last week. And here at the FT, we always give the readers what they want! So buckle up. We expect tonight’s debate will be a bit less combustible than the Biden-Trump shootout — but then again, most Michael Bay films are less combustible than the Biden-Trump shootout.
