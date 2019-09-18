The listing carcass of an erstwhile grand piano lies rotting in the sand. The centrepiece of this year’s Music Theatre Days in Vienna is a homage to the ravages of time, a nod to the festival theme: The Myth of Civilisation.

Vienna, home to both operatic behemoths and the contemporary music elite, still has room for this relative newcomer, a festival that pushes the boundaries of what music theatre can be. The event is a liminal late-summer space for the experimental and the outrageous, for risk-taking and for redefinition.

Four short world premieres by young composers Yiran Zhao, Malte Giesen, Oyvind Mæland and Natalia Domínguez Rangel were deftly woven together in Lies of Civilisation, four different examinations of crisis and misconception for percussion, clarinet, keyboard/sampler, and up to four voices. Dutch sibling directors Gable and Romy Roelofsen created a museum context as a provocation, an extension of Giesen’s philosophical White Border. The German composer reflects on the notion of art and framing; the Roelofsen production asked us to think about the way a museum both constructs and influences the nature of history. From the multiple layers of Zhao’s The Single Day to the howling voices of Rangel’s The Invisible, the four works are at once wildly diverse and somewhat patchy in their use of the available resources; kudos to the directorial team for a taut and coherent realisation with minimal resources.

Thomas Jelinek and Jorge Sánchez-Chiong’s Opera of Time is a more wholeheartedly bizarre construct, a trans-disciplinary reflection on the nature of time itself. Part talk show, part revue, part rave club, part physics laboratory, with a splash of installation art and more than a little pure insanity, Opera of Time is a series of clever tricks, a mix of genres, a few jokes, and a number of decibels too loud. Friendly ushers handed out earplugs at the entrance, a practice that the city’s mainstream music institutions could do well to follow.

Bertl Mütter and his trombone took centre stage for Utoperan 19, a short but sweet performance piece in which multiphonics, Schubert, and a witty tangle of thoughts on structure, organisation, society and music are woven into one poetic piece of brilliance, a prelude for the festival discussion on civilisation and its myths. Vienna is a place that does both philosophy and madness very well, and the Music Theatre Days, now in their fifth year, tread the razor’s edge between risk and expertise with balletic grace.

As the week progresses, Frank Zappa for children, a young team of Ukrainian anarchists and a roadshow about alcoholism are among the additional festival offerings. The days of civilisation as we know it may be numbered, but Vienna is as good a place as any to watch it all going down.

★★★★☆

musiktheatertagewien.at