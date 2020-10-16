All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

© Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Studiocanal

In the TV series I’m Alan Partridge (above), what was the title of Alan’s autobiography? © Phil Walter/Getty Images The sale of which fuel (above) was banned in Britain on Jan 1 2000? Who wrote the novel By Grand Central Station I Sat Down and Wept? What name is given to the event in central London in the summer of 1858 that led to the building of new sewers? Which American standard begins, “They asked me how I knew/ My true love was true”? What is America’s longest-running weekly news magazine? Which member of the band Steps was born Ian Watkins? The Sweeney — as in the branch of the Metropolitan Police — is Cockney rhyming slang for what? What fruit is used in making the dessert whose German name is Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte? The chief editor of which publishing imprint once suggest that its books “could take the place of Valium”?

Click here for the answers