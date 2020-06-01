Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Protests swept across US cities over the weekend as demonstrators responded to the death of George Floyd, another black man who died by police brutality. The FT’s Claire Bushey and Lauren Fedor explain what has been happening at the local and federal levels. Plus, the European Union budget commissioner is calling on member states to back new taxes to help fund the coronavirus recovery, and how seven US public pension plans risk running out of money by 2028.





