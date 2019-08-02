So much for the honeymoon. Boris Johnson’s first electoral test has seen the Conservatives defeated in a by-election that reduces his already tiny parliamentary majority to just one.

Whatever Mr Johnson’s real ambitions over Brexit, his position looks even more precarious today. EU leaders will look at the arithmetic and see a prime minister who, for all his fighting talk, does not have the numbers. His tenuous hold on power makes an early election ever more likely, even though the nature of this contest shows exactly why he will be rightly fearful of calling one.

But for the effect on Mr Johnson’s majority, it would be possible to play down the significance of the poll. Defeat to the Liberal Democrats in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election was always likely. It may have been a Tory seat, but the Lib Dems have held it for more of the last 20 years and were strong in the district. Furthermore the contest was triggered by the recall of the Conservative MP for a false expenses claim. The party’s decision to let him stand again was touching, but is unlikely to have helped.

The Lib Dems further benefited from an electoral pact with the Green party and Plaid Cymru, who stood aside to concentrate the anti-Brexit vote. They would have been squeezed by the Lib Dems had they not done so, but it all helped.

If Mr Johnson can draw any satisfaction it is that the defeat was far from a rout. Even with all these disadvantages his candidate came within a little more than 1,400 votes of holding on. It is even possible to argue there was a “Boris bounce” discernible in the relatively narrow defeat, but there is not a lot here to offer real confidence.

But the contest also showed the damage the Brexit party can do to the Tories if Mr Johnson cannot neutralise their threat. It was much diminished in this contest, but its candidate secured 3,331 votes. If only half of those votes had gone to the Conservatives, they would not have lost. The irony is that this demonstration of their wrecking power has once again weakened the hand of the most dedicated Brexiters.

One should not read too much into Labour’s terrible performance. While it is hardly a ringing endorsement of Jeremy Corbyn, the party suffered a typical by-election squeeze in a seat where it was never in contention.

The key conclusions from the contest, then, are these.

The Liberal Democrats are back in business having successfully turned themselves into the primary vehicle for opposition to Brexit (Scotland aside). Until Labour persuades Remain voters it is committed to fighting Brexit, it will continue to lose votes to the Lib Dems in Remain areas. It is also a boost for Remainer pacts, but while these may catch on in seats where there is an undisputed frontrunner, it is hard to see Plaid Cymru, for example, wanting to cede territory in many Welsh seats in a general election.

Nigel Farage’s Brexit party has shown its potential to cost Tories seats around the country. Mr Johnson’s election has already reduced the potency of the threat, but it can still be a serious spoiler.

Downing Street is already in full election mode. Given its tiny majority, it has little choice but to be. Those looking for positive signs in an expected defeat may find them, but it is hardly going to persuade anyone that a dash for the polls is a safe bet.

This was a contest Mr Johnson was expected to lose but the costs of the defeat are high. First there is the lost opportunity. A shock victory might have helped persuade EU leaders that things really have changed and that, one way or another, Mr Johnson is going to carry the day and needs to be taken seriously. It would also have strengthened his hand with his own party, persuading them he was a winner and quieting doubters.

As it is, this by-election leaves Mr Johnson’s government hanging on by its fingernails. (In reality his majority is slightly higher as one suspended Tory MP is likely to vote with the government but there is still not much room for manouvre) The Remainers and those opposed to a no-deal Brexit will be heartened and Mr Johnson’s chances of driving through a Brexit that is to his liking are further diminished.

The Conservatives may have more brio under Mr Johnson, but he has not yet reversed the political polarities.

It all heralds a ferocious three months of parliamentary and political combat, and has to increase the prospect of a Brexit election before the October 31 deadline. There are signs that the Brexit vote is reuniting under Mr Johnson while the Remain vote is still split. For all its woes, Labour will not be as absent from a national poll as it was in this by-election. But the reunification of the leave vote will cost Mr Johnson in well-heeled remain areas where he will bleed Tory votes to the Lib Dems.

But if there is to be a general election before the October deadline, the prime minister will see that he must neutralise the Brexit party, which means that he cannot waver from his hardline position. If an early election is to come, no deal will be on the ballot paper.

robert.shrimsley@ft.com