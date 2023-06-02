Binance has lost a quarter of its market share,the US government is on the verge of passing a deal to raise the debt ceiling, and Eurozone inflation has fallen more than economists expected to hit its lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Plus, Ukraine’s attacks such as the Moscow drone strikes are seen as ‘magician’s sleight of hand’ that deceives the Kremlin and derails Russia’s plans.

Binance loses market share after regulatory clampdown

Chuck Schumer races to push US debt ceiling bill through Senate by end of week

Eurozone inflation falls to lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine

Military briefing: Ukraine's daring 'shaping operations' stretch Russian defences

Rachman Review podcast: Is the Ukraine War reaching a turning point?

