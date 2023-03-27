Who typically earns more in today’s America: a landlord in a poor neighbourhood or one in a rich neighbourhood?

You might assume the posh landlord, whose tenants bring more money and less risk. But according to Princeton sociologist Matthew Desmond, you would be wrong.

Landlords in poorer areas earn “basically double” those in more affluent districts — an extra $50 per apartment per month, after expenses. The outperformance, calculated from national surveys, held even when researchers factored in faster price rises in richer areas.

“The reason is that property values, mortgages and taxes are much lower in downmarket neighbourhoods, but rents aren’t that much lower,” says Desmond.

There are caveats: the relationship is not true in a few top cities, such as New York, but does apply to places like Indianapolis and Buffalo, where “most folks live in America”. Landlords in poorer areas do experience greater variability in profits: some take large losses because their tenants default.

Nonetheless, for Desmond, the overall pattern is further evidence that America is stacked against the poor. Having won a Pulitzer Prize for his previous book, Evicted, the 43-year old has now published Poverty, by America, a manifesto for ending deprivation in the world’s biggest economy.

Two million Americans don’t have running water. The federal poverty rate — 11.6 per cent in 2021 — has been roughly flat since 1970. Official statistics actually understate the problem because they exclude the more than 1mn in jail.

Poverty, by America argues that the poor are often trapped. They are at the mercy of landlords, because they can’t get mortgages. They pay the bulk of overdraft fees charged by US banks, totalling $11.7bn in 2019. They are buffeted by bad wages and anti-union legislation.

Crucially, many wealthy people — including landlords, lobbyists and middle-class homeowners — do well from the same system. “We’ve told the story about the poor by focusing on the poor themselves and their neighbourhoods. We’ve left out this larger picture of how we’re implicated,” says Desmond.

“If the top 1 per cent of income earners just paid the taxes they owed, the country would raise an additional $175bn a year. That’s almost enough money to fill the poverty gap.” But to blame the 1 per cent alone is too easy and too “absolving”, and Desmond has a “reflex against things that absolve us”. He points to the broader chunk of the American population — perhaps the richest quarter, many of them avowed liberals — who hoover up tax credits, demand cheap goods and oppose the construction of affordable housing where they live.

In other words, if poverty is the result of individual decisions, it is largely decisions by the rich. Desmond wants the wealthy to “take less” in exchange for a safer, fairer, less anxious society. Are they ready to listen?

Desmond is not your stereotypical aloof academic. He is soft-spoken and sincere, and when we meet in London, it is clear he feels his subject viscerally. Poverty is his story. He grew up near Route 66 in Arizona. His schoolmates included poor kids who lived on the nearby Navajo Nation reservation. His family home was repossessed when his father, a pastor, lost his job.

After the 2008 financial crisis, Desmond set out to research evictions ethnographically. He lived on a mobile home park in Milwaukee — about 130 trailers in “a really poor place in a really poor city”. Desmond calculated that the owner earned about $447,000 a year after expenses. “That blew me away. His tenants are getting by on $600-$700 a month.”

Desmond also accompanied sheriffs as they carried out evictions in the city. He recalls one house where “the oldest kids were teenagers, the youngest kids were, like, six. It was very confusing because there was no adult. And it turned out that the mum had just died, and after the funeral the kids just went on living in the house. Mattresses on the floor, eating what they could. They just evicted the kids. Put the kids out, called social services, put their stuff on the curb, changed the locks, moved to the next house. That’s a level of deprivation that I never experienced — a level of cruelty.”

After his research, Desmond was scarred by guilt. He moved to Harvard, and seeing the gap between the poverty of Milwaukee and the affluence of Cambridge, experienced “pretty long-lasting depression”.

His latest book starts from the premise that the US has made little progress against poverty. The poor might have cheap consumer goods, but rents are more expensive and prison more pervasive. In the US of the 1930s and 1940s, “eviction was often a very rare, scandalous thing that drew crowds. Now we’re delivering 3.6mn eviction filings every year . . . I think the ideal poverty in a country as rich as mine is zero.”

Desmond documents how the poor are squeezed. There is a Clinton-era welfare programme called Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. In 2020, poor families received just 22 cents in every dollar it disbursed. The rest was used by states to pay for things such as job training and even abstinence-only sex education. Meanwhile, George Stigler, the Nobel Prize-winning economist, argued that a higher minimum wage would raise unemployment, but when New Jersey raised its minimum wage, and neighbouring Pennsylvania didn’t, there was negligible effect.

Intractable poverty has been blamed on family breakdown, but Desmond cites a study showing that single parents aren’t poorer in other rich countries. The right says the poor are hooked on welfare, but he estimates that hundreds of billions of dollars a year in benefits are unclaimed.

The US spends almost as much as France on welfare, but this welfare — including tax credits and employer-sponsored health insurance — favours the rich too. Overall the US tax system is barely progressive: rich families pay an effective tax rate of 28 per cent, while poor and middle earners pay 25 per cent.

Why don’t the rich realise their good fortune? Desmond refers to loss aversion bias — the idea that losing $1 hurts us more than winning $1 cheers us up. “We look at the tax bill not at the deductions. We think we have to pay this much taxes, we don’t think of all the ways that we’ve benefited.”

He also blames racism for public reluctance to increase some welfare benefits. “A tonne of evidence shows that, if people think a benefit is going to black people or non-white people, they’re far less likely to support it.”

Poverty is written out of popular culture. Although television shows such as The White Lotus, Succession and Billions satirise the rich, “there is also a real pleasure taken in affluence. I don’t think it’s as critical as maybe we think.”

Yet Desmond sees reasons for hope. Majorities of Democrats and Republicans now say people are poor because they have faced more obstacles, not because they haven’t worked hard.

Isn’t the unwillingness to pay for a social safety part of the US ethos of self-reliance? “I don’t think we believe that. If you’re a worker without a college degree, you’re making less — inflation adjusted — in wages than you would have 40 years ago. How can we look at the American economy and still believe it’s an engine for broad prosperity?”

Change is happening. Evicted documented how landlords threw out domestic violence victims, because they called 911 frequently. This spurred changes to the law. Desmond donated much of the proceeds to non-profits, and set up an advice website for those facing eviction.

During the pandemic, there were moratoria on evictions, and payments that reduced child poverty. It was a “giant proof of concept” for reducing poverty. But then Congress let the support expire. It was a “tragedy” that “more Americans didn’t say, ‘This is incredible, this should be the new normal.’”

When Joe Biden ran for president, he pitched reducing poverty as a win-win. Desmond pushes back at that. The rich would lose financially if the system were rejigged along his lines: the top income tax rate might be 50 or 70 per cent.

“We have to be honest about that, and about how difficult that will be.” But “there’s a lot of folks that are quite secure in their money, and are really scared, pretty unhappy and disconnected from their neighbours. We all have something to gain from an America that has a lot less poverty.”

Desmond, who lives outside Princeton with his wife, an organic farmer, wants a mass movement against poverty, inspired by the social uprisings of the 1960s. But he also calls for individual action now.

He wants people to buy products from companies that treat the poor well — UPS is unionised, FedEx is not. He wants the rich to donate their tax credits to eviction charities. “What if I said, what’s crazy to me is that the country does so much more to subsidise affluence than it does to alleviate poverty.”

All this might seem naive. Does Desmond worry that readers will be shocked, but won’t act? “That’s my biggest fear with this book.” He speaks with the quiet moral fervour of a pastor’s son, but combines it with the realism of someone who has seen the darkest corners of America and started to shed light on them.

“The criticism of individual change if it stops there is justified. We’re not going to stop climate change by [air] drying our laundry, and we’re not going to solve poverty in cities by shopping different. But I think that those acts add up to a different common sense, that can build a political will to bigger things.”