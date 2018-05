Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Investment group JAB has agreed to buy UK sandwich and coffee shop chain Pret A Manger as part of its bid to take on Nestlé - the world’s biggest food company. Elaine Moore talks to the FT's Arash Massoudi and Javier Espinoza about the company behind the acquisition and where its global ambitions lie.