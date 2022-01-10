A weekly digest of content available through the FT free schools programme for students aged 16-19, their teachers and schools around the world. Register and create your own account here.

Noticeboard

Call for entries: school climate changemakers: we are looking for the best examples of students, as well as teachers and schools, tackling climate. Deadline 4 February 2022

Schools competition: how do we make social video platforms kinder? Entries open for FT competition with Ofcom. Deadline 30 January 2022

How do we improve learning? Young people aged 16-19 invited to enter the 2022 Financial Times/World Bank contest. Deadline 31 January 2022

Calling all teenagers: could you write an article for the FT? Our annual young financial journalist of the year competition with LIBF offers cash prizes and more. Deadline 18 March 2022

Economics and climate: friends or foes? Free webinar on January 8, 5-8pm UK time.

Five things to read

Prospering in the pandemic: winners and losers of the Covid era

How large companies fared in the two years since the virus emerged

Graphics of the year — making sense of 2021

Visualisation has become increasingly important in the telling and the understanding of stories

Forecasting the world in 2022

FT writers share their predictions for the new year, from the possible emergence of an even more infectious strain of coronavirus to the Ukraine stand-off and the NFT bubble

Year in a Word 2021

From NFT to blah blah blah, editors and correspondents at the Financial Times reflect on the words of the year

Where have weather records been broken so far this year?

The FT is tracking extreme and record-breaking climate events from around the world

Teacher resources

We welcome additional teachers’ recommendations and questions: please email us at schools@ft.com with your suggestions.

Politics: Graham Goodlad picks for Political parties: Keir Starmer defends Tony Blair as Labour continues shift to centre. Read all our Politics picks here

Economics: John Greenwood picks for Subsidy: Farm subsidy reform in England aiming to return land to nature Read all our Economics picks here

Geography: Alasdair Monteith picks Changing spaces: Wealth inequality rises in Britain after decade of stability. Read all our Geography picks here

Student picks

We encourage student readers to select FT articles they found interesting and tell us why. Email your ideas to schools@ft.comworld economy.

Dumitru Comarnitchi at Northampton Academy picked How NFTs became a $40bn market in 2021. This helped me understand what NFTs are, how big the market has become and what the risks are. An example of how emerging technologies are disrupting industries, in this case art and digital property/copyright rights.

One to watch

Free Lunch. The case for a universal basic income

The pandemic has opened the door to radical economic reform, argues the FT’s Martin Sandbu