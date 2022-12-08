Australia’s relations with China have taken a dive in recent years, forcing Canberra to reassess regional security and trade ties. Gideon talks to Michael Fullilove, director of the Lowy Institute, Australia’s leading foreign-policy think-tank, about how Australia is adapting to the new reality.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner

