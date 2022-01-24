Episode 77
US and UK order embassy withdrawals from Ukraine
Downing Street orders inquiry into Islamophobia allegations
Unilever shares rise after Nelson Peltz stake revealed
UAE intercepts ballistic missiles fired by Houthis over Abu Dhabi
China’s extended naval reach in western Pacific fuels Taiwan tensions
