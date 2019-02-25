Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Kraft Heinz was created by 3G Capital in a Warren Buffett-backed 2015 megamerger of Kraft and Heinz. Now the food group’s shares have crashed and Mr Buffett has admitted that he overpaid. Katie Martin discusses what went wrong with James Fontanella-Khan and Sujeet Indap.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Katie Martin, capital markets editor, James Fontanella-Khan, US corporate finance and deals editor and Sujeet Indap, Lex columnist. Producer: Fiona Symon