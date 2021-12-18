Economics class: Beware the property trap ensnaring young buyers
Specification:
Demand and supply, Aggregate Demand, Inflation, Subsidies
Using the first three paragraphs of the article, explain the wealth effect
Using a diagram, explain how the relaxation of affordability limits on mortgages will put upward pressure on house prices
What economic arguments would suggest that the £450,000 LISA limit should rise?
Use a diagram to explain how the government is “effectively subsidising property developers” in London through the Help to Buy equity loan
David Dike, Economic Research Council — Economic Episodes
