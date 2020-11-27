The FT’s John Thornhill explains the risks and rewards of an AI breakthrough
The company OpenAI has developed an extremely powerful machine-learning system that can rapidly generate text with minimal human input. The system is known as GPT-3 and it does everything from crafting an email to writing advanced fiction. However, the FT’s innovation editor, John Thornhill, explains, there are barriers and even a dark side to this tool.
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published