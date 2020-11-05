Biden boosted by Wisconsin and Michigan wins on Wednesday, while Trump demands recount

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Joe Biden won Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday in two critical victories that boosted his chances of winning the presidential election while the Trump campaign launched lawsuits to delay vote counting. Meanwhile, investors are now changing course after Democrats missed an opportunity for a blue wave. Plus, the FT’s environment correspondent, Leslie Hook, explains how the outcome of the election is crucial for global efforts to tackle climate change.





Biden boosted by Wisconsin and Michigan wins as count drags on

https://www.ft.com/content/874f4401-aa3f-46c0-b4ca-2d06066c1f7e





Investors hold their poise in face of knife-edge US election result

https://www.ft.com/content/732afbb8-af6f-4bfa-9cd2-e7dab82873af





US formally withdraws from Paris climate agreement

https://www.ft.com/content/54f600e0-183f-41fd-8d4b-69ab4403e331

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.