UK watchdog restarts probe into Lloyds fraud case

The UK financial watchdog has resumed its probe of the way Lloyds Banking Group handled allegations of fraud at its HBOS unit, even as the bank set aside £100m to compensate the scheme’s victims.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s probe of misconduct at the Reading-based HBOS branch was put on hold in 2013, pending a police investigation that led to the conviction earlier this year of two former HBOS managers and four associates.

The FCA said its review is focusing on the extent to which HBOS knew about the issue and its communications with the Financial Services Authority — the former City watchdog — after the initial discovery of the misconduct in 2007. Lloyds acquired HBOS in a 2008 government-backed rescue.

The bank, which is still 2 per cent owned by the UK government, said on Friday it expects the cost of compensating businesses for “economic losses, distress and inconvenience”, expected to be about £100m, will be included in its first-quarter earnings results later this month.

António Horta-Osório, chief executive of Lloyds, said: “As I have stated before, we would like to express our deep regret and apologies to any customers directly affected by the criminal behaviour of these individuals. We are absolutely determined that victims of the crimes committed at HBOS Reading are fairly, swiftly and appropriately compensated.”

The conspiracy involved former HBOS manager Lynden Scourfield, who conspired with debt consultancy Quayside Corporate Services and other financiers, to load unmanageable amounts of debt and high fees on to small businesses, a court heard in January. Mr Scourfield, another former HBOS banker and four associates were jailed for a combined 47 years after being convicted of fraudulent trading, corruption and money laundering.

Lloyds has come under mounting pressure from politicians and businesses for reacting slowly to customer complaints that surfaced at the time.

Lloyds said yesterday that in addition to the compensation, it will provide interim payments for certain businesses in financial difficulty to help them with living costs, and will cover fees for taking legal and financial advice. The bank will also write off victims’ relevant debts.

The announcement drew praise from Nikki and Paul Turner, a Cambridge couple who became embroiled in the scheme after they took out a business loan for £160,000.

“After nearly a decade and a half of fighting, it is a relief to see that Lloyds is finally recognising its obligations to the victims of this scandal,” said Nikki Turner. “However, we need to see a firm timetable from Lloyds on when restitution will be made. The bank has to recognise that victims suffered twice — once from the fraud and then from the cover-up.”

Lloyds appointed Professor Russel Griggs last month to independently review business customers who were victims of fraud. He is responsible for setting out the scope and process of the review of HBOS victims to determine whether they are eligible for compensation.

The bank is now appointing a senior independent lawyer to consider whether the issues relating to HBOS Reading were investigated and reported to watchdogs at the time by the bank, following its acquisition of HBOS.