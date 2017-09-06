Investment banks hit by fall-off in commodities

Goldman Sachs is not the only bank struggling with its commodities business — the world’s top 12 investment banks have just recorded their lowest half-yearly revenues in that area since at least 2006.



Revenue for trading everything from power contracts to oil across the banks was $1.2bn in the first six months of year, 41 per cent lower than the first half of 2016 and about a quarter of its level during the same period in 2011, according to data from industry monitor Coalition.

The data may provide some comfort to Goldman, which has come under pressure from investors over its commodities strategy after recording its worst quarter for the division.

At the time, Goldman would not say whether the commodities division’s revenues had turned negative. While declining to comment on individual firms, Coalition’s head of research George Kuznetsov said there was one institution “that jumps out, their (commodities) loss was actually quite significant”.

Across the banks, Mr Kuznetsov blamed the commodities fall off on the same low volatility that investment bank bosses cited when they reported first-half earnings in July and August.

This year, markets have been starved of the political and economic excitement that incites trade. The year-on-year comparisons are particularly stark — the US presidential election and the Brexit vote delivered a trading frenzy in 2016.

The Coalition data show investment banks overall weathered the first half of 2017 well, with total revenues up 4 per cent year-on-year to $82bn.

Fixed income revenues rose 1 per cent to $38.5bn, as strong results from credit and securitisations offset weakness in commodities and foreign exchange. Equity revenues fell 3 per cent to $22.6bn, as competition drove commissions down, and investment banking/advisory rose 19 per cent to $21bn from an unusually weak 2016 performance.

In commodities, where traders face more regulation and low prices for key assets such as oil, Mr Kuznetsov said big banks are also losing market share, and not just because some of them have made strategic decisions to exit some business — Barclays decided last December to abandon wind energy trading.

Mr Kuznetsov believes big banks are losing share to regional banks which “tend to be more committed towards commodities sales and trading” because they have broad relationships with regional commodities businesses. “Despite declining performance they (regional banks) are ready to invest in commodities capability,” Mr Kuznetsov said.

The big 12 banks, meanwhile, are making some cuts to their commodities businesses as a consequence of trading losses, but are likely to wait and see how the second half of the year plays out before embarking on bigger changes. Goldman Sachs promised a review of its fixed income business but insisted it remained “committed” to commodities.

The big question for investors, particularly in the case of Goldman Sachs, is whether commodities revenues have already hit their lowest. “It is probably close to the bottom but there are no significant factors that would suggest that we are going to see a very significant uptick,” Mr Kuznetsov said.

Coalition believes expectations for investment banks’ broader fixed income, currencies and commodities businesses in the second half of the year have been falling because volatility remains low and there is no obvious catalyst for change.

The equities business is also challenging. Coalition attributed the slight fall in revenue in the first half to “increased competition in cash equities and prime services, while equity derivatives revenues remained flat”.