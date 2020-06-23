Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Donald Trump is set to extend a suspension of immigration into the US imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and Apple is planning to transition away from Intel chips to an in-house design for processors. Plus, last week Wirecard warned that €1.9bn was missing from its accounts. It confirms reporting by the Financial Times, which has been investigating fraud suspicions at the German payments group. The FT’s investigations editor, Paul Murphy, will unpack the difficulties in reporting the story and the eventual downfall of the company.

